Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi is in Xinjiang - As expected, Xi arrived in Xinjiang for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. There is a commemoration event at 10:30 AM Thursday, so he will be there at least through Thursday. Wang Huning and Cai Qi accompanied him, as did Li Ganjie, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department; Shohrat Zakir, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress; Shen Yiqin, State Councilor; Wang Dongfeng, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee; General Liu Zhenli, member of the Central Military Commission; as well as Politburo member and Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and State Councilor Wang Xiaohong.

2. US Congressional delegation in Beijing - The delegation also met with Standing Committee member and NPC chair Zhao Leji, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and MOFCOM Int…