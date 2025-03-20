A bit of a slow day, so the newsletter is thin.

But if you want some exciting content please tune in about 90 minutes from now - 8 PM ET - to watch my Sinocism Live conversation with Jon Czin. Among the topics we will discuss:

US-China relations - where are they headed under President Trump, and how might the PRC respond, bilaterally but also globally?

Is the “Reverse Nixon” idea plausible? How strong are the PRC-Russia and Xi-Putin relationships?

How powerful is Xi Jinping, how long do you think he will be in power, and how might succession planning play out?

There are details here on how to watch the live show. I will send out a recording later tonight or tomorrow.

If you have a question you would like us to try to address please submit it here.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi inspects Yunnan - After his visit to Guizhou Xi went on to Yunnan, starting in Lijiang. According to the CCTV report on his trip the key themes were “conscientiously implement the strategic deployment of the CPC Central Committee regarding the large-scale development of the western region and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, comprehensively and accurately implement the new development concept, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, focus on promoting high-quality development, emancipate minds, reform and innovate, forge ahead with determination, take concrete actions, and create a new development situation for Yunnan in the process of Chinese modernization”. While minds may be emancipated it will only occur inside the framework of Xi Jinping Thought.

2. Li Qiang inspects Fujian - Premier Li’s visit focused on foreign trade, specifically “confronting various unstable and uncertain factors head-on, strengthening confidence, overcoming difficulties, and promoting steady foreign trade with a spirit of innovation”.