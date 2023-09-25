This week will likely see the September monthly Politburo meeting. One thing to watch for from this meeting is whether or not there is an announcement of the dates for the Third Plenum, which should convene in October or November if past precedent holds. Anyone want to bet we may also get news of Central Committee member and State Councillor Qin Gang, and perhaps any other Central Committee members who may be under investigation?

The PRC will be on holiday from 9/29 - 10/6 as the Mid-Autumn Festival runs into the long 10.1 National Day holiday week.

