Xi in Zhejiang; New productive forces 新质生产力; 5 year anti-corruption work plan; Leading the Global South; Rahile Dawut
Earlier today I published this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast in which we discussed the Qin Gang affair, PLA corruption, the spy balloon that was not spying and Huawei, among other topics. You can listen to the podcast here, or in the Substack App, which has become even more useful in a massive redesign that rolled out Wednesday. I was a beta tester for the last several weeks, and I highly recommend it, not just to read Sinocism and listen to my podcasts but also to read and listen to any other Substacks to which you may subscribe.
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
Xi in Zhejiang - Xi is on an inspection tour on Zhejiang in advance of the opening of the Aisna Games in Hangzhou Friday. While in Shaoxing he “visited the Fengqiao Experience Exhibition Hall to revisit the birth and evolution of the "Fengqiao Experience" and understand the innovative development of the "Fengqiao Experience" in the new era”.
New productive forces 新质生产力 - Xi first used the term “new productive for…