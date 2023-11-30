Earlier today I published this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast. From the show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a new generation of foreign influencers said to be assisting in Xi's campaign to “tell China's story well” and an update on Wolf Warrior diplomacy as 2023 draws to a close. Then: Q&A with the Sinocism chat, including a request for tangible signs of fentanyl progress, regional governments vying for debt relief, Li Qiang at the Central Financial Commission, and a look at why and how PRC citizens are moving investments outside China. At the end: One listener's theory on why Xi may retain power for years to come, the outbreaks straining hospitals around China, and a renowned Chef's egg fried rice ignites a controversy.