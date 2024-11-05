I am a bit distracted today with the US election so the newsletter is thin. No predictions from me; I don’t think any of us need more speculation about the results.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi on inspection tour in Hubei - The full propaganda package is not yet out, according to the very short news so far on his trip he visited Xiaogan and Xianning and key themes are “the protection, research and use of cultural relics” and rural revitalization. From the photos released so far Cai Qi does not look to be on this trip with Xi. He Lifeng accompanied Xi.

2. Xi inspects airborne troops in Hubei - Xi inspected an airborne corps in Xiaogan. CMC vice chair He Weidong accompanied Xi. November 11th is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, and the new J-35A stealth fighter will make a public appearance at the Zhuhai Air Show.

3. Li Qiang at the China International Import Expo (CIEE) - Premier Li used his speech at the expo to reiterate that the PRC economic fundamenta…