The Labour Day holiday starts May 1st and so China, and Sinocism, will be on holiday from May 1st through May 5th.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi visits Shanghai - According to the CCTV report on his trip, Xi “emphasized during an inspection tour in Shanghai that the city bears the historic mission of building an international center for scientific and technological innovation. He stressed that Shanghai must seize opportunities and, guided by serving national strategies, continuously enhance its capability to originate technological innovation and lead high-end industries, accelerating the development of a globally influential hub for sci-tech innovation.” He visited an incubator and accelerator for AI models and products. He also went to the BRICS New Development Bank and emphasized solidarity with the Global South.

2. Wang Yi at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ summit - The attendees were not able to reach consensus on a joint communique, but Wang Yi did lash out at the US, saying: