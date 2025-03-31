The April 1st issue of Qiushi leads with Xi Jinping’s June 2024 speech at the National Science and Technology Conference, the National Science and Technology Award Conference, and the Academicians' Assembly of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. In that speech - 朝着建成科技强国的宏伟目标奋勇前进 Forge Ahead Towards the Grand Goal of Building a Technological Powerhouse - he outlined China's strategic goal of becoming a global science and technology power by 2035. I have posted a full translation further down in this post.

Xi emphasized that Chinese-style modernization requires scientific and technological modernization to support high-quality development. He highlighted China's recent technological achievements while acknowledging persistent challenges in original innovation capability, key technologies, and talent shortages.

The speech identified five key elements of a science and technology power:

Strong basic research and original innovation capabilities Strong capabilities to tackle key core technologies Strong international influence and leadership in global science Strong abilities to cultivate and attract high-level talents Strong governance systems and world-class innovation ecosystems

Xi Jinping also outlined five major tasks to achieve this goal:

Leveraging China's nationwide system to accelerate scientific self-reliance and strengthen coordination of resources and research forces Promoting deep integration between scientific innovation and industrial innovation to develop new quality productive forces, focusing on key areas like integrated circuits, AI, and quantum technology Comprehensively deepening reforms of scientific and technological systems to stimulate innovation and reduce bureaucratic burdens on researchers Advancing integrated development of education, science, and talent to build competitive advantages in human resources Practicing international openness and cooperation while coordinating security concerns and participating in global scientific governance

The speech concluded with a call for the entire nation to unite in pursuing the "grand goal of building a science and technology power" with only 11 years remaining until the 2035 target.

Xi’s vision is quite the contrast to the Trump Administration and its ongoing efforts to gut America’s science and technology research. Trump and his team might want to pay attention to what Xi is saying:

the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century that are accelerating, with technological revolution and great power competition intertwined, making high-technology fields the forefront and main battlefield of international competition, profoundly reshaping the global order and development pattern. Although China's science and technology undertakings have made significant progress, original innovation capability is still relatively weak, some key core technologies are controlled by others, and top scientific and technological talents are insufficient. We must further enhance our sense of urgency, further increase efforts in scientific and technological innovation, and seize the commanding heights of technological competition and future development.

If someone can explain why Trump and his team want to destroy one of the key foundations of American strength, just as China is massively intensifying its efforts to catch up and then surpass the US, please educate us in the comments.

The Qiushi article:

朝着建成科技强国的宏伟目标奋勇前进 Forge Ahead Towards the Grand Goal of Building a Technological Powerhouse - Qiushi, April 1 2025 http://www.qstheory.cn/20250330/f377de1042cc451bb9840b495d33c731/c.html

This conference is a major scientific and technological event convened at a critical period, as we comprehensively advance the building of a strong nation and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization. First of all, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, I would like to extend warm congratulations to the groups and individuals receiving the 2023 National Science and Technology Awards! I extend sincere greetings to the academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and all scientific and technological workers! I also warmly welcome the foreign academicians and international scientific community friends attending this conference!

这次大会是在以中国式现代化全面推进强国建设、民族复兴伟业关键时期召开的一次科技盛会。首先，我代表党中央，向获得2023年度国家科学技术奖励的集体和个人表示热烈祝贺！向两院院士和广大科技工作者致以诚挚问候！向与会的外籍院士和国际科学界的朋友们表示热烈欢迎！

When science and technology flourish, the nation flourishes; when science and technology become powerful, the nation becomes strong. Our Party has always attached great importance to the development of science and technology. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Party Central Committee has comprehensively advanced the innovation-driven development strategy, proposed accelerating the strategic task of building an innovative country, and established the ambitious goal of making China a world leader in science and technology by 2035. We have continuously deepened reforms of the science and technology system, fully mobilized the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of scientific and technological personnel, and vigorously advanced self-reliance and strength in science and technology. As a result, China's scientific and technological endeavors have achieved historic accomplishments and undergone transformative changes. New breakthroughs have been achieved in foundational and cutting-edge research. Major original results have been obtained in quantum science, life sciences, materials science, space science, and other fields. The two core conjectures in differential geometry have been successfully proven, human cell reprogramming has been achieved through chemical small-molecule induction, and artificial synthesis of starch from carbon dioxide has achieved “technology-enabled creation.” Strategic high-tech fields have achieved new breakthroughs: The "Chang'e" mission explored the Moon, "Tianhe" stationed itself in space, "Tianwen" conducted exploration of Mars, the "Earth Crust No. 1" advanced deep into the Earth’s crust, the "Fendouzhe" submersible explored depths exceeding 10,000 meters in the ocean, and the world's first fourth-generation nuclear power station commenced commercial operation. Innovation-driven development has led to new achievements in high-quality growth, as emerging industries such as integrated circuits and artificial intelligence thrive vigorously. The first 6G satellite was successfully launched, Beidou navigation provides precise global services, domestically produced large aircraft entered commercial operations, high-speed railway technology set international benchmarks, and new-energy vehicles have added new momentum to the global automotive industry. Biotechnology breeding, new drug creation, and green low-carbon technologies have contributed significantly to food security, a healthy China, and a beautiful China. Reforms in the science and technology system have opened new chapters, reshaping management systems, accelerating the deployment of national strategic scientific and technological forces, and further unleashing the vitality of innovators and talents. International openness and cooperation have seen fresh progress, with China proactively initiating international scientific cooperation initiatives and leading international big-science projects, continuously enhancing China’s global influence as a major hub for innovation. All these efforts have laid a solid foundation for building China into a global leader in science and technology.

科技兴则民族兴，科技强则国家强。我们党历来高度重视科技事业发展。党的十八大以来，党中央深入推动实施创新驱动发展战略，提出加快建设创新型国家的战略任务，确立2035年建成科技强国的奋斗目标，不断深化科技体制改革，充分激发科技人员积极性、主动性、创造性，有力推进科技自立自强，我国科技事业取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革。基础前沿研究实现新突破，在量子科技、生命科学、物质科学、空间科学等领域取得一批重大原创成果，微分几何学两大核心猜想被成功证明，化学小分子诱导人体细胞实现重编程，二氧化碳人工合成淀粉实现“技术造物”。战略高技术领域迎来新跨越，“嫦娥”揽月，“天和”驻空，“天问”探火，“地壳一号”挺进地球深处，“奋斗者”号探秘万米深海，全球首座第四代核电站商运投产。创新驱动引领高质量发展取得新成效，集成电路、人工智能等新兴产业蓬勃发展，第一颗6G卫星发射成功，北斗导航提供全球精准服务，国产大飞机实现商飞，高铁技术树起国际标杆，新能源汽车为全球汽车产业增添新动力，生物育种、新药创制、绿色低碳技术助力粮食安全和健康中国、美丽中国建设。科技体制改革打开新局面，科技管理体制实现重塑，国家战略科技力量加快布局，创新主体和人才活力进一步释放。国际开放合作取得新进展，主动发起国际科技合作倡议，牵头组织国际大科学计划，我国作为全球创新重要一极的影响力持续提升。这些都为建成科技强国打下了坚实基础。

In the practice of developing science and technology undertakings in the new era, we have continuously deepened our understanding of patterns and accumulated many important experiences. These mainly include: Adhering to the Party's comprehensive leadership, strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee over science and technology work, observing the big picture, planning the overall situation, and grasping the fundamentals to ensure that the development of science and technology undertakings always advances in the correct direction. Adhering to China's path of independent innovation with Chinese characteristics, based on self-reliance and hard work, leveraging the advantages of our socialist system in concentrating resources to accomplish major tasks, advancing high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-strengthening, and firmly grasping the lifeline of technology and the initiative of development in our own hands. Adhering to innovation-led development, firmly establishing the concept that pursuing innovation means pursuing development and planning for innovation means planning for the future, using scientific and technological innovation to lead high-quality development and ensure high-level security. Adhering to the strategic orientation of the "four orientations" - orientation toward global scientific and technological frontiers, orientation toward the main economic battlefield, orientation toward the major needs of the country, and orientation toward people's health and well-being - strengthening the full-chain deployment and full-field layout of scientific and technological innovation, and comprehensively enhancing scientific and technological strength and innovation capability. Adhering to stimulating innovation vitality through deepening reform, resolutely eliminating ideological concepts and institutional mechanism obstacles that constrain scientific and technological innovation, and effectively transforming institutional advantages into scientific and technological competitive advantages. Adhering to promoting a virtuous cycle of education, science and technology, and talent, coordinating the implementation of the strategies of rejuvenating the country through science and education, strengthening the country through talent, and innovation-driven development, and promoting education development, scientific and technological innovation, and talent cultivation as an integrated whole. Adhering to cultivating an innovation culture, inheriting the innovation genes of excellent traditional Chinese culture, creating a good environment that encourages exploration and tolerates failure, making the respect for science and pursuit of innovation become a prevailing trend throughout society. Adhering to scientific and technological openness and cooperation for the benefit of humanity, practicing a mutually beneficial and win-win opening-up strategy, and contributing Chinese wisdom and Chinese strength to addressing global challenges and promoting human development and progress. These experiences are invaluable and must be upheld over the long term and continuously enriched and developed in practice.

在新时代科技事业发展实践中，我们不断深化规律性认识，积累了许多重要经验。主要是：坚持党的全面领导，加强党中央对科技工作的集中统一领导，观大势、谋全局、抓根本，保证科技事业发展始终沿着正确方向前进。坚持走中国特色自主创新道路，立足自力更生、艰苦奋斗，发挥我国社会主义制度集中力量办大事的优势，推进高水平科技自立自强，把科技命脉和发展主动权牢牢掌握在自己手中。坚持创新引领发展，树牢抓创新就是抓发展、谋创新就是谋未来的理念，以科技创新引领高质量发展、保障高水平安全。坚持“四个面向”的战略导向，面向世界科技前沿、面向经济主战场、面向国家重大需求、面向人民生命健康，加强科技创新全链条部署、全领域布局，全面增强科技实力和创新能力。坚持以深化改革激发创新活力，坚决破除束缚科技创新的思想观念和体制机制障碍，切实把制度优势转化为科技竞争优势。坚持推动教育科技人才良性循环，统筹实施科教兴国战略、人才强国战略、创新驱动发展战略，一体推进教育发展、科技创新、人才培养。坚持培育创新文化，传承中华优秀传统文化的创新基因，营造鼓励探索、宽容失败的良好环境，使崇尚科学、追求创新在全社会蔚然成风。坚持科技开放合作造福人类，奉行互利共赢的开放战略，为应对全球性挑战、促进人类发展进步贡献中国智慧和中国力量。这些经验弥足珍贵，必须长期坚持并在实践中不断丰富发展。

Distinguished academicians, comrades, and friends! 各位院士，同志们、朋友们！

At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is developing deeply. Scientific research is expanding toward the extremely macroscopic, delving into the extremely microscopic, advancing toward extreme conditions, and exerting force toward extremely integrated cross-disciplines, continuously breaking through the boundaries of human cognition. Technological innovation has entered an unprecedented period of intensive activity, with frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and biotechnology emerging in concentration, triggering chain reactions of change. At the same time, the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century that are accelerating, with technological revolution and great power competition intertwined, making high-technology fields the forefront and main battlefield of international competition, profoundly reshaping the global order and development pattern. Although China's science and technology undertakings have made significant progress, original innovation capability is still relatively weak, some key core technologies are controlled by others, and top scientific and technological talents are insufficient. We must further enhance our sense of urgency, further increase efforts in scientific and technological innovation, and seize the commanding heights of technological competition and future development.

当前，新一轮科技革命和产业变革深入发展。科学研究向极宏观拓展、向极微观深入、向极端条件迈进、向极综合交叉发力，不断突破人类认知边界。技术创新进入前所未有的密集活跃期，人工智能、量子技术、生物技术等前沿技术集中涌现，引发链式变革。与此同时，世界百年未有之大变局加速演进，科技革命与大国博弈相互交织，高技术领域成为国际竞争最前沿和主战场，深刻重塑全球秩序和发展格局。虽然我国科技事业发展取得了长足进步，但原始创新能力还相对薄弱，一些关键核心技术受制于人，顶尖科技人才不足，必须进一步增强紧迫感，进一步加大科技创新力度，抢占科技竞争和未来发展制高点。

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly established the central task of comprehensively advancing the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization. Chinese modernization needs to be supported by scientific and technological modernization, and achieving high-quality development requires scientific and technological innovation to cultivate new driving forces. We must fully recognize the strategic leading position and fundamental supporting role of science and technology, anchor to the strategic goal of building a strong science and technology nation by 2035, strengthen top-level design and overall planning, and accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-strengthening.

党的二十大明确了以中国式现代化全面推进强国建设、民族复兴伟业的中心任务。中国式现代化要靠科技现代化作支撑，实现高质量发展要靠科技创新培育新动能。必须充分认识科技的战略先导地位和根本支撑作用，锚定2035年建成科技强国的战略目标，加强顶层设计和统筹谋划，加快实现高水平科技自立自强。

The science and technology power we aim to build should possess scientific and technological strength and innovation capabilities at the forefront of the world, supporting the overall leap in economic strength, defense strength, and comprehensive national power, enhancing human well-being, and promoting global development. It must have the following basic elements: First, strong basic research and original innovation capabilities, continuously producing major original and disruptive scientific and technological achievements. Second, strong capabilities to tackle key core technologies, effectively supporting high-quality development and high-level security. Third, strong international influence and leadership, becoming an important global science center and innovation highland. Fourth, strong capabilities to cultivate and gather high-level scientific and technological talents, continuously strengthening the ranks of international top scientific and technological talents and national strategic scientific and technological forces. Fifth, a strong scientific and technological governance system and governance capabilities, forming a world-class innovation ecosystem and research environment.

我们要建成的科技强国，应当具有居于世界前列的科技实力和创新能力，支撑经济实力、国防实力、综合国力整体跃升，增进人类福祉，推动全球发展。必须具备以下基本要素：一是拥有强大的基础研究和原始创新能力，持续产出重大原创性、颠覆性科技成果。二是拥有强大的关键核心技术攻关能力，有力支撑高质量发展和高水平安全。三是拥有强大的国际影响力和引领力，成为世界重要科学中心和创新高地。四是拥有强大的高水平科技人才培养和集聚能力，不断壮大国际顶尖科技人才队伍和国家战略科技力量。五是拥有强大的科技治理体系和治理能力，形成世界一流的创新生态和科研环境。

Distinguished academicians, comrades, and friends! 各位院士，同志们、朋友们！

Now there are only 11 years left to achieve the goal of building a science and technology power. We must have the firm determination and tenacious will to "spend ten years to forge one sword," seize every moment, work diligently, and turn this strategic goal into reality one step at a time.

现在距离实现建成科技强国目标只有11年时间了。我们要以“十年磨一剑”的坚定决心和顽强意志，只争朝夕、埋头苦干，一步一个脚印把这一战略目标变为现实。

First, fully leverage the advantages of the new nationwide system to accelerate high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-strengthening. We must improve the system of centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee over scientific and technological work, strengthen coordination in strategic planning, policy measures, major tasks, scientific research forces, resource platforms, and regional innovation, build a coordinated and efficient decision-making command system and implementation system, and form a powerful synergy to drive scientific and technological innovation. We must fully utilize the decisive role of the market in the allocation of scientific and technological resources, better play the role of the government in various aspects, motivate all links in industry, academia, and research, and form a work pattern that jointly promotes breakthroughs in key core technologies. We must strengthen the construction of national strategic scientific and technological forces, optimize positioning and layout, improve the national laboratory system, and enhance the integrated capability of the national innovation system. We must maintain strategic determination, adhere to doing some things and not doing others, highlight national strategic needs, implement scientific and technological strategic deployment in several important fields, refine and implement a batch of new major scientific and technological projects, form competitive advantages, and win strategic initiative. We must increase the organization of basic research, improve the investment mechanism that combines competitive support and stable support, strengthen collaborative research on major scientific issues, while encouraging free exploration, strive to propose original basic theories and master underlying technological principles to build a solid foundation for scientific and technological innovation.

第一，充分发挥新型举国体制优势，加快推进高水平科技自立自强。**要完善党中央对科技工作集中统一领导的体制，加强战略规划、政策措施、重大任务、科研力量、资源平台、区域创新等方面的统筹，构建协同高效的决策指挥体系和组织实施体系，凝聚推动科技创新的强大合力。要充分发挥市场在科技资源配置中的决定性作用，更好发挥政府各方面作用，调动产学研各环节的积极性，形成共促关键核心技术攻关的工作格局。要加强国家战略科技力量建设，优化定位和布局，完善国家实验室体系，增强国家创新体系一体化能力。要保持战略定力，坚持有所为有所不为，突出国家战略需求，在若干重要领域实施科技战略部署，凝练实施一批新的重大科技项目，形成竞争优势，赢得战略主动。要提高基础研究组织化程度，完善竞争性支持和稳定支持相结合的投入机制，强化面向重大科学问题的协同攻关，同时鼓励自由探索，努力提出原创基础理论、掌握底层技术原理，筑牢科技创新根基和底座。

Second, solidly promote the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation to help develop new quality productive forces. The foundation of integration is to increase high-quality scientific and technological supply. We must focus on key areas and weak links in the construction of a modern industrial system, target bottlenecks and constraints such as integrated circuits, industrial mother machines, basic software, advanced materials, scientific research instruments, and core seed sources, increase technological research and development efforts, and provide scientific and technological support for ensuring independent, secure, and controllable important industrial chains and supply chains. We must aim at the commanding heights of future science, technology, and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in the fields of new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, quantum science and technology, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, and others, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries. We must actively use new technologies to transform and upgrade traditional industries, promoting high-end, intelligent, and green development of industries.

第二，扎实推动科技创新和产业创新深度融合，助力发展新质生产力。**融合的基础是增加高质量科技供给。要聚焦现代化产业体系建设的重点领域和薄弱环节，针对集成电路、工业母机、基础软件、先进材料、科研仪器、核心种源等瓶颈制约，加大技术研发力度，为确保重要产业链供应链自主安全可控提供科技支撑。要瞄准未来科技和产业发展制高点，加快新一代信息技术、人工智能、量子科技、生物科技、新能源、新材料等领域科技创新，培育发展新兴产业和未来产业。要积极运用新技术改造提升传统产业，推动产业高端化、智能化、绿色化。

The key to integration is to strengthen the main role of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation. We must fully play the leading role of science and technology flagship enterprises, encourage small, medium, and private enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, and support enterprises in leading or participating in national major scientific and technological projects. We must guide enterprises to work closely with universities and research institutions, jointly refine scientific and technological issues facing industrial needs, jointly carry out scientific research, and collaboratively train scientific and technological talents, promoting industry-academia-research integrated innovation led by enterprises.

融合的关键是强化企业科技创新主体地位。要充分发挥科技领军企业龙头作用，鼓励中小企业和民营企业科技创新，支持企业牵头或参与国家重大科技项目。要引导企业与高校、科研机构密切合作，面向产业需求共同凝练科技问题、联合开展科研攻关、协同培养科技人才，推动企业主导的产学研融通创新。

The path to integration is to promote the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements. We must rely on our country's industrial foundation advantages and the advantages of a super-large-scale market, strengthen the construction of the national technology transfer system, improve policy support and market services, promote the application and iterative upgrade of independent research products, and turn more scientific and technological achievements from samples into products and industries. We must do well in the area of science and technology finance, guiding financial capital to invest early, small, long-term, and in hard technology.

融合的途径是促进科技成果转化应用。要依托我国产业基础优势和超大规模市场优势，加强国家技术转移体系建设，完善政策支持和市场服务，促进自主攻关产品推广应用和迭代升级，使更多科技成果从样品变成产品、形成产业。要做好科技金融这篇文章，引导金融资本投早、投小、投长期、投硬科技。

Third, comprehensively deepen the reform of scientific and technological systems and mechanisms to fully stimulate innovation and creativity. We must adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, aiming at the issues of low organization and coordination in our country's scientific and technological innovation, dispersed and duplicated scientific and technological resources, deepen the reform of scientific and technological management systems, coordinate the construction of various innovation platforms, and strengthen the coordination of innovation resources and organization of forces. We must improve the regional layout of scientific and technological innovation, strengthen central-local coordination and linkage, and create innovation highlands with global influence. We must improve the management of scientific and technological plans, deepen the reform of allocation, management, and use mechanisms for scientific and technological funds, grant scientific research units and researchers greater autonomy, and enhance the effectiveness of scientific and technological innovation investment.

第三，全面深化科技体制机制改革，充分激发创新创造活力。**要坚持目标导向和问题导向相结合，针对我国科技创新组织化协同化程度不高，科技资源分散、重复等问题，深化科技管理体制改革，统筹各类创新平台建设，加强创新资源统筹和力量组织。完善区域科技创新布局，强化央地协同联动，打造具有全球影响力的创新高地。要改进科技计划管理，深化科技经费分配和管理使用机制改革，赋予科研单位和科研人员更大自主权，提升科技创新投入效能。

In recent years, efforts to reduce burdens on scientific researchers have made positive progress, but many researchers report that various non-academic burdens remain heavy. We must adhere to the combination of "breaking the four onlys" and "establishing new standards," accelerate the improvement of classification evaluation systems and assessment mechanisms that conform to the laws of scientific research activities. We must improve incentive systems such as scientific and technological awards, income distribution, and achievement empowerment, allowing more outstanding talents to receive reasonable returns and release innovative vitality. We must continuously rectify the trend of excessive issuance of "hats" and "labels," enabling researchers to concentrate on their research without distractions, effectively reducing the diversion of energy spent on reporting projects, publishing papers, evaluating awards, and competing for resources.

近年来，为科研人员松绑减负工作取得了积极进展，但也有不少科研人员反映，各种非学术负担仍然较重。要坚持“破四唯”和“立新标”相结合，加快健全符合科研活动规律的分类评价体系和考核机制。要完善科技奖励、收入分配、成果赋权等激励制度，让更多优秀人才得到合理回报、释放创新活力。要持续整治滥发“帽子”、“牌子”之风，让科研人员心无旁骛、潜心钻研，切实减少为报项目、发论文、评奖励、争资源而分心伤神。

Fourth, promote the integrated development of education, science, technology, and talent undertakings to build competitive advantages in talent. Scientific and technological innovation relies on talent, talent cultivation relies on education, and education, science and technology, and talent are inherently consistent and mutually supportive. We must strengthen systematic thinking, deepen the integrated reform of education, science and technology, and talent systems and mechanisms, improve the mechanism for coordinated education between science and education, and accelerate the cultivation of a large-scale, well-structured, and high-quality innovative talent team.

第四，一体推进教育科技人才事业发展，构筑人才竞争优势。**科技创新靠人才，人才培养靠教育，教育、科技、人才内在一致、相互支撑。要增强系统观念，深化教育科技人才体制机制一体改革，完善科教协同育人机制，加快培养造就一支规模宏大、结构合理、素质优良的创新型人才队伍。

Currently, the structural contradiction between talent cultivation and scientific and technological innovation supply and demand in our country is quite prominent. We must adhere to being driven by scientific and technological innovation needs, optimize the disciplinary setup of higher education institutions, innovate talent cultivation models, and effectively improve the level and quality of independent talent cultivation. We must prioritize accelerating the construction of national strategic talent forces, focusing on cultivating and creating strategic scientists, first-class scientific and technological leading talents and innovation teams, and focusing on cultivating and creating outstanding engineers, great craftsmen, and highly skilled talents. We must emphasize strengthening the cultivation of young scientific and technological talents, fully trust them, use them freely, carefully guide them, and show warm concern for them, promoting the emergence of more outstanding young talents.

当前，我国人才培养与科技创新供需不匹配的结构性矛盾比较突出。要坚持以科技创新需求为牵引，优化高等学校学科设置，创新人才培养模式，切实提高人才自主培养水平和质量。要把加快建设国家战略人才力量作为重中之重，着力培养造就战略科学家、一流科技领军人才和创新团队，着力培养造就卓越工程师、大国工匠、高技能人才。要突出加强青年科技人才培养，对他们充分信任、放手使用、精心引导、热忱关怀，促使更多青年拔尖人才脱颖而出。

We must implement more active, more open, and more effective talent policies, accelerate the formation of a talent system with international competitiveness, and build an innovation highland that gathers global wisdom resources.

要实行更加积极、更加开放、更加有效的人才政策，加快形成具有国际竞争力的人才制度体系，构筑汇聚全球智慧资源的创新高地。

The growth and development of talent cannot be separated from the nourishment of innovative cultural soil. We must continuously create a social atmosphere that respects labor, knowledge, talent, and creation, vigorously promote the spirit of scientists, and inspire the majority of scientific researchers to have lofty aspirations, patriotic dedication, and commitment to innovation. We must strengthen scientific research integrity and improve the style of learning, promoting the formation of a clean and upright scientific research ecology.

人才成长和发展，离不开创新文化土壤的滋养。要持续营造尊重劳动、尊重知识、尊重人才、尊重创造的社会氛围，大力弘扬科学家精神，激励广大科研人员志存高远、爱国奉献、矢志创新。要加强科研诚信和作风学风建设，推动形成风清气正的科研生态。

Fifth, deeply practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and promote scientific and technological openness and cooperation. Scientific and technological progress is a global and contemporary issue; openness and cooperation are the only right path. The more complex the international environment, the more we need to open our minds and doors, coordinate openness and security, and achieve self-reliance and self-strengthening in open cooperation.

第五，深入践行构建人类命运共同体理念，推动科技开放合作。**科技进步是世界性、时代性课题，唯有开放合作才是正道。国际环境越复杂，我们越要敞开胸怀、打开大门，统筹开放和安全，在开放合作中实现自立自强。

We must deeply practice international scientific and technological cooperation initiatives, broaden government and civilian exchange and cooperation channels, leverage the role of platforms such as the jointly built "Belt and Road," take the lead in organizing international big science programs and major science projects, and support joint research by scientific researchers from various countries. We must actively integrate into the global innovation network, deeply participate in global scientific and technological governance, work with countries around the world to create an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory international scientific and technological development environment, jointly respond to global challenges such as climate change, food security, energy security, and let science and technology better benefit humanity.

要深入践行国际科技合作倡议，拓宽政府和民间交流合作渠道，发挥共建“一带一路”等平台作用，牵头组织好国际大科学计划和大科学工程，支持各国科研人员联合攻关。要积极融入全球创新网络，深度参与全球科技治理，同世界各国携手打造开放、公平、公正、非歧视的国际科技发展环境，共同应对气候变化、粮食安全、能源安全等全球性挑战，让科技更好造福人类。

Distinguished academicians, comrades, and friends! 各位院士，同志们、朋友们！

In building a strong science and technology nation, the scientific and technological front bears a heavy responsibility and has a glorious mission! I hope that the academicians of the two academies, as outstanding representatives of the scientific and technological community, will charge forward, shoulder heavy responsibilities, and be the pioneers of scientific and technological frontiers, the leaders of major tasks, the guides for the growth of young talents, and the demonstrators of the scientific spirit, making new contributions to the development of our country's scientific and technological undertakings! I hope that the broad masses of scientific and technological workers will consciously integrate academic pursuits into the great cause of building a science and technology power, forge ahead with determination, pursue excellence, and create new achievements worthy of the times and the people!

建设科技强国，科技战线重任在肩、使命光荣！希望两院院士作为科技界杰出代表，冲锋在前、勇挑重担，当好科技前沿的开拓者、重大任务的担纲者、青年人才成长的引领者、科学家精神的示范者，为我国科技事业发展再立新功！希望广大科技工作者自觉把学术追求融入建设科技强国的伟大事业，锐意进取、追求卓越，创造出无愧时代、不负人民的新业绩！

Building a science and technology power is the common responsibility of the entire Party and country. Party committees and governments at all levels must earnestly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, effectively strengthen the organizational leadership and scientific management of scientific and technological work, and do their best to provide services and guarantees. Leading cadres at all levels must attach importance to learning new scientific and technological knowledge and enhance their ability to lead and promote scientific and technological work.

建设科技强国，是全党全国的共同责任。各级党委和政府要认真贯彻党中央决策部署，切实加强对科技工作的组织领导、科学管理，全力做好服务保障。各级领导干部要重视学习科技新知识，增强领导和推动科技工作的本领。

Distinguished academicians, comrades, and friends! 各位院士，同志们、朋友们！

Building our country into a science and technology power is a dream that the Chinese nation has pursued since modern times, and generations of Chinese people have devoted their efforts and relentless struggle to it. Now, the baton of history has been passed to our generation. We must establish lofty ambitions, muster up our energy, strive hard, and unite in struggle, advancing bravely toward the grand goal of building a science and technology power!

把我国建设成为科技强国，是近代以来中华民族孜孜以求的梦想，一代又一代中华儿女为之殚精竭虑、不懈奋斗。现在，历史的接力棒已经交到了我们这一代人手中。我们要树立雄心壮志，鼓足干劲、发愤图强、团结奋斗，朝着建成科技强国的宏伟目标奋勇前进！

*This is the speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping on June 24, 2024, at the National Science and Technology Conference, the National Science and Technology Award Ceremony, and the Two Academies of Sciences Conference.

※这是习近平总书记2024年6月24日在全国科技大会、国家科学技术奖励大会、两院院士大会上的讲话。