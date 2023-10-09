Xi Jinping Thought on Culture 习近平文化思想 - The National Propaganda, Ideological, and Cultural Work Conference 全国宣传思想文化工作会议 held Saturday and Sunday has made it official. There is now Xi Jinping Thought on Culture to go with his Thought on the economy, diplomacy, military, environment and legal affairs. This conference is held every five years, but the prior two in the Xi Era were called the National Propaganda and Ideological Work Conference, so adding culture to the title is likely a sign of what a big deal this is going to be. Xi did not attend the meeting; he sent instructions which Cai Qi read out. Xi did attend the Monday opening of the 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU).