Earlier today I published this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast. From the show notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the latest confrontation between the PRC and the Philippines in the South China Sea, clarity as to PRC maritime tactics that look increasingly like an undeclared blockade, and questions about when and how the US might get involved. From there: Qin Gang and Li Shangfu are formally removed from the State Council, the MSS discloses details of another citizen accused of spying for the US, and leaders of the Five Eyes go to Silicon Valley and 60 Minutes. At the end: Heightened scrutiny of Foxconn in advance of January’s presidential election in Taiwan, Tim Cook goes to China, Jon Stewart leaves Apple, and the New Yorker’s Evan Osnos examines the sentiments in China after Xi Jinping's first decade in power.