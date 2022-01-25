Xi Jinping met in person with IOC head Thomas Bach.

Source: Xinhua

The reports show the two standing next to each other, masked, but no indication they got any closer. Bach arrived in China three days ago, so him only needing three days quarantine is interesting, especially to meet Xi. Did he quarantine for longer at home before flying to Beijing?

In the official Chinese readout of the meeting there are seven exclamation points in the paragraph attributed to Bach. Xi's comments have none. I guess this is to show just how excited Bach and the IOC are?

Beijing’s outbreak is not yet under control, but the official reports say the 15 new cases found between Monday and Tuesday afternoon are all of the Delta variant.

The Politburo convened a study session on carbon peaking and neutrality. Standing Committee member and CCDI/NSC head Zhao Leji was absent from the video report of the study session. No reason was given, nor do we know if he attended the Politburo meeting earlier Monday. He was qui…