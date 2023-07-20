Xi meets Kissinger, hosts luncheon banquet for him - Xi met with Henry Kissinger. The official report on the meeting is the number two item on the CCTV Evening News, so there were no concerns about perceptions of snubbing John Kerry. How could Xi not meet with him, given the history, the symbolism and Kissinger’s age?

Xi chairs meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA) - The focus of the meeting according to the readout was to “to study strengthening the protection of arable land and the comprehensive transformation and utilization of saline-alkali land” and Xi stressed that “we must implement the strategy of storing grain in the ground and in technology, effectively strengthen the protection of arable land, make every effort to improve the quality of arable land, fully tap the potential of comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land, steadily expand the space for agricultural production, and improve the comprehensiv…