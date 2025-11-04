There will be no newsletter Thursday, November 6, as I will be in Chicago moderating this panel - China and Tech Innovation: An Unstoppable Path? - Institute of Politics.

Summary of the Essential Eight:

1. Xi meets Russian Prime Minister - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met Li Qiang Monday in Hangzhou for the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian prime ministers, and on Tuesday he meet with Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two premiers issued a long joint communiqué, which I have translated here. The China-Russia relationship only seems to get closer…

2. Taiwan still a red line in US-China relations - In a video speech to a US China Business Council conference, PRC Ambassador to the US Xie Feng reminded the audience that “Taiwan, democracy and human rights, path and system, and development rights are China’s four red lines. We hope the U.S. side will avoid crossing them and causing trouble”. The absence of any mention of Taiwan in the readouts from the Xi-Trump meetin…