Summary of the Essential Eight:

Xi and Li Qiang meet Russian Prime Minister - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin met with his counterpart Li Qiang and then Xi Jinping, in a normal course of business followup to Xi’s recent visit to Moscow. Did this visit yield progress on the new gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, or defense technology sales to the PRC?

Wang Huning visits Xinjiang - Wang Huning paid a visit to Xinjiang. According to the CCTV report “he stated that the various ethnic groups in Xinjiang have been interacting and merging for a long time, creating a splendid history and culture of Xinjiang. It is necessary to establish a correct view of the history of the Chinese nation and plant the seeds of loving China into everyone’s and especially young people's hearts 他表示，新疆各民族长期以来交往交流交融，共同创造新疆灿烂的历史文化, 要树牢正确的中华民族历史观，把爱我中华的种子植入每个人特别是青少年心灵深处”.