Xi meets Slovak president; “Excess capacity” or “Overcapacity”? ; CXMT IPO; Overseas Chinese affairs conference; Li Qiang in Tangshan; Chips and AI
In this issue:
Xi meets Slovak President
“Excess capacity” or “Overcapacity”?
CXMT IPO the day after
Xinhua’s mid-year review of the Chinese economy
Li Qiang commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake
National Conference on Overseas Chinese Affairs Work
AI and chips
US to ban new PRC robots
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health