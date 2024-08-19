Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi meets Vietnam leader - Xi reappeared Monday after the Beidaihe break to meet General Secretary To Lam of Vietnam. This is To Lam’s first foreign trip since becoming General Secretary.

2. Premier Li chairs State Council plenary and executive meetings - Premier Li started his return from the Beidaihe break by chairing a State Council plenary session on Friday. He reiterated that the GDP growth goal is still 5%, emphasizing that needed to “steadfastly complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks”. On Monday he chaired a State Council executive meeting that approved four documents, included one related to services foreign trade and one related to foreign investment access, and “discussed policy measures to support the high-quality development of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and approved five nuclear power projects”.

3. PRC-Philippines boat collisions - Any hope for a reduction PRC-Philippines tensions in t…