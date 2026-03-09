Today’s top items:

1. Xi meets with the PLA and People’s Armed Police delegation - On Saturday Xi met with the NPC delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police. His comment about disloyalty to the Party [军中绝不能有对党怀有二心之人] has gotten the most attention:

The military holds the gun; there must be absolutely no place in the military for those who harbor disloyalty to the Party, nor any hiding place for corrupt elements. We must unswervingly advance the anti-corruption struggle. At the very beginning of the “15th Five-Year Plan,” strict regulatory rules must be established, keeping a close eye on key links such as the flow of funds, the exercise of power, and quality control, strengthening the supervision of major projects, reinforcing civil-military integration supervision, and ensuring that construction is carried out under the premise of supervision. It is necessary to advance the reform of military expenditure budget management, ensure a dynamic balance of suppl…