Today’s issue is a little thin; we are in the Two Meetings doldrums.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi meets with PLA and PAP NPC delegates - At the meeting four representatives “spoke in turn on the construction of national laboratories, the capacity building of the national defense science and technology industry, the integrated construction of major infrastructure, the construction of national reserves, border and naval defense work, national defense education and other issues”. In his reported comments Xi discussed the need to “deepen the coordination of scientific and technological innovation, build, manage, and use national laboratories well, and focus on strengthening independent innovation and original innovation, accelerating the promotion of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-strengthening”. He also again spoke of the…