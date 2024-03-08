Xi meets with PLA and PAP NPC delegates - Xi met with NPC delegates from the PLA and People’s Armed Police [PAP]. The theme was “strategic capabilities in emerging fields”. Six delegates spoke and they “offered opinions and suggestions on issues such as advancing the construction of maritime situation awareness capabilities, improving cyberspace defense capabilities, advancing the application of artificial intelligence, strengthening the coordinated management and use of space resources, enhancing the standardization of emerging fields, and innovating the construction and application of unmanned combat forces.” Xi said “the development of new quality productive forces..provides a rare opportunity for the construction of strategic capabilities in emerging fields. We should seize the momentum, grasp the development characteristics and laws of emerging fields, and promote the efficient integration and mutual reinforcement of new productive forces and n…