Xi Jinping on a Sichuan inspection tour - Official media has started reporting on Xi’s trip to Sichuan. So far we only have a very brief report, but this will be disappointing for those who thought Xi’s “absence” from public appearances over the last week, as discussed in yesterday’s newsletter, were a sign of his alleged “troubles”. He looks fine to me, and most of the footage released so far shows him and his entourage and audiences maskless.