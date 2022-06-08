Xi on a Sichuan inspection tour; Wang Yi in Central Asia; Propaganda personnel moves
Today’s Essential Eight:
Xi Jinping on a Sichuan inspection tour - Official media has started reporting on Xi’s trip to Sichuan. So far we only have a very brief report, but this will be disappointing for those who thought Xi’s “absence” from public appearances over the last week, as discussed in yesterday’s newsletter, were a sign of his alleged “troubles”. He looks fine to me, and most of the footage released so far shows him and his entourage and audiences maskless.
Weekly State Council Meeting - Premier Li must be very stressed, the readout reiterated that “the meeting noted the still acute downward pressure facing the economy, and the need to effectively coordinate COVID-19 response with economic and social development” and promised more supportive measures, including task forces for foreign-invested enterprises.
Wang Yi in Central Asia - Wang Yi is on a Central Asia tour. Is he laying the groundwork for Xi’s first overseas visit since early 2020? It is interesting how the Global…