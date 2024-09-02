Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi on education and Socialist successors - The lead essay in the latest issue of Qiushi is an excerpt from Xi's speech at the 2018 National Education Conference "Cultivating Socialist Builders and Successors with Comprehensive Development in Morality, Intelligence, Physical Fitness, Aesthetics, and Labor". The publication was nicely timed for the start of the 2024-25 school year, and comes just a week after the issuance of a set of guidelines to “cultivate high-quality teachers”. In his 2018 speech Xi says “Our education must never cultivate destroyers and gravediggers of socialism. We must never cultivate people who 'have Chinese faces, but not Chinese hearts, lack Chinese sentiment, and are devoid of Chinese flavor'!…various hostile forces have never stopped implementing strategies of Westernization and division against our country, never stopped subverting and sabotaging the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system of…