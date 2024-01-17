Xi on financial development - The theme of this year’s annual special seminar for provincial and ministerial-level leading cadres was promoting high-quality financial development. These meetings have convened for 25 years, and this is the first one since 1999 to have finance as the main theme. According to the readout “Xi Jinping emphasized that a strong financial nation should be based on a robust economic foundation, possessing leading global economic, technological, and comprehensive national strengths. It should also have a series of key core financial elements, namely: strong currency, strong central bank, strong financial institutions, strong international financial centers, strong financial regulation, and a strong financial talent pool. Building a strong financial nation requires long-term efforts and sustained dedication. We must accelerate the construction of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, establishing a scientific and s…