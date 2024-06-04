Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi on New Quality Productive Forces - The lead article in the June 1, 2024 issue of Qiushi is Xi's speech at the January 31, 2024 Politburo study session. The published speech has more details than the original full Xinhua readout from the study session. I think it is reasonable to consider that this speech contains some of the key themes that will feature at the July Third Plenum. Statements from Xi like "New quality productive forces require both proactive planning and guidance from the government, scientific policy support, and market mechanism adjustments, with continuous innovation from enterprises and other micro-entities. They are jointly cultivated and driven by the "visible hand" of the government and the "invisible hand" of the market. Therefore, we must deepen reforms in the economic system and the science and technology system, focusing on breaking through the blockages and bottlenecks that hinder the development of new quality product…