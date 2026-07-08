It is necessary to seize the window period of global talent flows and actively recruit outstanding young talent and teams from overseas. 要抓住全球人才流动窗口期，积极引进海外优秀青年人才和团队。- Xi Jinping at the July 8, 2026 National Science and Technology Award Conference

Today’s top items:

1. National Science and Technology Award Conference - Xi presided Wednesday morning at the Great Hall of the People over the National Science and Technology Award Conference, held jointly with the academicians’ meetings of CAS and CAE and the 11th CAST National Congress, the same format as the June 2024 National Science and Technology Conference. Xi gave a speech and handed out the top awards, Li Qiang presided, all the other PBSC members were there, and Ding Xuexiang read the award decision. About 4,300 people attended.

In his speech, Xi said: