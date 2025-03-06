Xi on strengthening education's supporting role for science and technology and talent; NDRC.VC
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Xi on strengthening education's supporting role for science and technology and talent - On March 6, Xi Jinping visited members of the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and education sector representatives at the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. He emphasized the importance of understanding Chinese modernization's demands on education, science, technology, and talent development. Six committee members presented on topics including vocational education, resource allocation, children's reading, educational technology, and traditional culture.
Xi highlighted several key points:
The past year saw significant contributions from the CPPCC, democratic parties, and education sector
Education must develop socialist builders with well-rounded development in morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics, and labor
Comprehensive education reform is essential for a high-quality system
Educational institutions must ad…