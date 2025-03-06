Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi on strengthening education's supporting role for science and technology and talent - On March 6, Xi Jinping visited members of the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and education sector representatives at the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. He emphasized the importance of understanding Chinese modernization's demands on education, science, technology, and talent development. Six committee members presented on topics including vocational education, resource allocation, children's reading, educational technology, and traditional culture.

Xi highlighted several key points: