Xi in Jiangxi - During his Jiangxi inspection tour Xi chaired a symposium in Nanchang on advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, a development strategy first introduced about 8 years ago. He also visited Jingdezhen and Shangrao. The full propaganda package of this Jiangxi tour is still not out, but the Thursday CCTV Evening News had a 14+ minute report on the symposium. Standing Committee members Li Qiang, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang also attended, as did several provincial leaders. According to the CCTV report Xi "emphasized the need to fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the principle of protecting the environment while refraining from large-scale development, prioritize ecology and green development, lead with scientific and technological innovation, coordinate the promotion of ecological environmental protection and economic and social development, strengthen policy and work coordin…