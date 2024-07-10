Xi promotes a general - Xi promoted He Hongjun, executive deputy director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) to the rank of general. Given the recent CMC Political Work Conference and the investigations into Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe and others, it is an interesting move to promote the executive deputy director of the Political Work Department of the CMC. He, 62, is a member of the Central Committee.

Symposium on the economic situation - Premier Li held a symposium with economists and businessmen that is likely part of the preparatory work for the July Politburo meeting, which usually talks about economic issues and policies for the rest of the year. In what perhaps will be seen as a signal of more supportive policies forthcoming, Li said that “it should be noted that the factors affecting economic growth are more complex than before. We must analyze the situation realistically, recognize achievements, and not shy away fr…