More tax and fee relief - This week's State Council Executive meeting again focuses on fee and tax relief, with deepening concerns about unemployment as the backdrop. World Bank cuts 2022 GDP projections - The World Bank now forecasts that the PRC's 2022 GDP growth will grow at 2.8%, barely half the rate of the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. The PRC leadership really set themselves up for disappointment by setting a GDP 5.5% "guidance" at the NPC in March, wish I understand the political logic of setting a target that just about everyone assumed was too high, even before the Shanghai lockdown disaster. Local governments selling land to themselves? - Caixin on the growing trend of local governments desperate for revenue using their local government financing vehicles to buy land from the local governments, funded by bank loans. That does not sound either sustainable or like deleveraging? Patriotic films for the October Holiday - One that it is a Top Gun-like story and another that is about bringing trapped PRC nationals home from a conflict zone. Meta says stopped PRC campaign to influence US election - The campaign sounds small and poorly executed, but is a bad sign. If there are similar efforts on TikTok or Wechat, will we get reports on the activities from Bytedance or Tencent? Ding Jaixi - A long and disturbing look by Reuters at the crackdown on lawyers through the case of Ding Jiaxi

1. Xi reappears

Xi led the Standing Committee, the rest of the Politburo, and many other top leaders on a visit to the “Forging Ahead in the New Era“ exhibition in Beijing, “an exhibition on the great achievements of the Party and the country over the past decade”. At a speech for the opening of the exhibition Wang Huning said “The fundamental reason why historic achievements and historic shifts have been made in the cause of the Party and the country is the helmsmanship and leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 新时代之所以发生伟大变革，根本在于习近平总书记掌舵领航，在于习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想科学指引”.

Xi stresses forging ahead toward new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics-Xinhua

Xi...made the remarks when visiting an exhibition on the great achievements of the Party and the country over the past decade.



Xi stressed that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has united and led the whole Party, the country, and the people in solving many challenging problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, making many achievements that concerned the nation's future, and overcoming many political, economic, ideological, and natural risks, challenges, and trials.



Historic achievements and shifts have taken place in the cause of the Party and the country, equipping the country with better institutions, firmer material foundations, and a more proactive mindset for realizing national rejuvenation, Xi added.



He called for more efforts in raising public awareness of strategic measures, transformative practices, breakthroughs, and landmark accomplishments over the past decade. He also urged a better understanding of the significance of the profound changes during this period in the history of the CPC, of New China, of the reform and opening-up, of the development of socialism, and of the development of the Chinese nation, so that the whole Party, the country, and the people will maintain historical confidence and enhance the historical initiative.

CCTV Evening News on the visit - 习近平在参观“奋进新时代”主题成就展时强调 踔厉奋发勇毅前行团结奋斗 夺取中国特色社会主义新胜利

Is CCTV trying to say something with this stuffed tiger lurking behind Xi?

Exhibition showcasing China's new era achievements opens in Beijing-Xinhua

The exhibition -- "Forging Ahead in the New Era" -- opened Tuesday morning at the Beijing Exhibition Hall.



Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony and declared the exhibition open.



Wang hailed the decade since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 as a truly extraordinary and remarkable decade in the course of the development of the Party and the country...



The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire Party, the military, and all Chinese people in advancing a host of transformative practices, making many new breakthroughs and achieving a number of landmark accomplishments, Wang said.



With great success achieved for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the last 10 years are a milestone in the history of the Party, the People's Republic of China, reform and opening up, the development of socialism, and the development of the Chinese nation, he said.



The fundamental reason why historic achievements and historic shifts have been made in the cause of the Party and the country is the helmsmanship and leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Wang said.



Wang stressed the need to maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

CCTV Evening News on Wang Huning's comments - “奋进新时代”主题成就展在京开幕 王沪宁出席开幕式并讲话

王沪宁在讲话中表示，党的十八大以来，以习近平同志为核心的党中央团结带领全党全军全国各族人民，自信自强，守正创新，统揽伟大斗争、伟大工程、伟大事业、伟大梦想，创造了新时代中国特色社会主义伟大成就，在党史、新中国史、改革开放史、社会主义发展史、中华民族发展史上具有里程碑意义。新时代之所以发生伟大变革，根本在于习近平总书记掌舵领航，在于习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想科学指引。我们要深刻领悟“两个确立”的决定性意义，增强“四个意识”、坚定“四个自信”、做到“两个维护”，始终在思想上政治上行动上同以习近平同志为核心的党中央保持高度一致。要通过主题成就展，引导广大干部群众坚定不移在以习近平同志为核心的党中央领导下继续前进，坚定不移坚持中国共产党领导和我国社会主义制度，坚定不移跟党走中国特色社会主义道路。

