There are still no signs the outbreak is close to coming under control, and there are reports of more cities around China going into lockdown, though not to the extent Wuhan and other Hubei cities have closed down.

The latest the latest official figures on virus cases from Caixin:

24,421 confirmed cases in China; 493 deaths in China; 23,260 suspected cases in China

We are now seeing an intensified scramble to build and requisition more facilities in Wuhan to house thousands of suspected cases. Taoran Notes, which has been very active over the last few days writing on the epidemic, did not mince words about the absolute necessity of putting anyone with symptoms in Wuhan into concentrated treatment and quarantine facilities as the only way to arrest the spread of the virus. As Wednesday’s post 关注疫情防控 | 抓紧落实集中收治和隔离是压倒一切的事情 from Taoran Notes concluded: