This week may a be fairly slow news period in China as the country gears up for the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival (October 4 this year) holidays that will have most people on vacation from October 1 through October 8.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un may try to ruin Xi’s vacation. Do not be surprised if there is another provocative test on or around the October 1 PRC National Day.

If you are in DC on October 4 consider going to the Hudson Institute to see Guo Wengui. Bill Gertz will interview him.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Beijing today, working on preparations for Trump’s November visit. Expect Beijing to be more than happy to give some “twitterable” big deals, less likely to move on anything structurally significant.

The Essential Eight

1. Xi's Deconstruction of The Communist Youth League

Background: Since 2012 Xi has systematically picked apart the Communist Youth League …