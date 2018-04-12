Xi Reviews The Troops In The South China Sea; Bytedance And Its Offline "Duanzi User Clubs 段友会"; No Ongoing Tariff Negotiations Between US And China?; Capital Controls Easing; Sun Zhengcai Trial
Xi Jinping went from the Boao Forum For Asia and his message of inclusion and openness to board a destroyer in the South China Sea and oversee the largest review of the PLA Navy in the history of the PRC. The message could not be more clear to the US and other Asian nations.
Is resistance futile?
