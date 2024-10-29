Summary of today’s top items:

1. Party School study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level - Xi spoke at the opening of a study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level (省部级主要领导干部) at the Central Party School. The theme was implementing the guiding principles of the Third Plenum. Xi again made clear that officials should not be confused about what reform means, saying “our reform has clear direction and principles. We must adhere to the Party's overall leadership, uphold Marxism, maintain socialism with Chinese characteristics, and persist in people's democratic dictatorship, with promoting social fairness and justice and improving people's wellbeing as our starting point and ultimate goal. These are fundamental, directional, and long-term principles that embody the Party's nature and purpose, conform to China's national conditions, and align with the people's fundamental interests - they must never waver under any circums…