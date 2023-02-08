Xi schools new central committee members and officials on modernization; Two establishes; Balloon fallout; Tibet rail plans
President Biden gives his annual State of the Union speech in a couple of hours. Per reports he will discuss fentanyl and the opioid crisis, so I assume he will mention China in at least in that context.
Summary of the Essential Eight:
Xi schools new central committee members and officials - Newly-elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee along with top officials at the provincial and ministerial levels were in Beijing for a post-20th Party Congress study session. Xi’s speech was about Chinese-style modernization. Xi is ambitious. “Xi said Chinese modernization is a new model for human advancement, and it dispels the myth that "modernization is equal to Westernization," presents another picture of modernization, expands the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization, and provides a Chinese solution to aid the exploration of a better social system for humanity.” He also said “We should not only create higher efficiency than capitalism, but als…