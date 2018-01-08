Xi Schools New Senior Officials ; Financial Regulators Ruin Bankers' Weekend; New Push To Make Cities Safer; A Panopticon Needs "Sharp Eyes"
The big news in the China Western media world is the resignation of BBC China editor Carrie Gracie:
In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture". She said the BBC was facing a "crisis of trust", after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.
Her departure is a loss for foreign media coverage of China.
The Essential Eight
1. Xi Schools New Senior Officials
Comment: There is going to be a big campaign to study "Xi's January 5 Speech". The politics do not seem to be loosening after the 19th Party Congress, just the opposite in fact.
Xi says senior officials "crucial" in Party, state governance - Xinhua:
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and provincial and ministerial-level officials are "crucial" to the sound governance…