Xi Jinping had a busy Wednesday, holding a video call with Russian President Putin, a phone call with US President Trump, and a meeting with Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s foreign minister and a special envoy of Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam.

Today’s top items:

1. Xi-Putin video call - Xi and Putin had a video chat on Wednesday. Neither side’s readout mentioned Ukraine or the growing risk of war over Iran, but they undoubtedly discussed those issues when they “exchanged in-depth views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern.” Japan and Taiwan were also not mentioned.

The Xinhua readout quotes Xi as saying: