Xi speaks with Putin and then Trump; Us convenes critical minerals meeting; H200 sales in limbo; Document No.1 explained
Xi Jinping had a busy Wednesday, holding a video call with Russian President Putin, a phone call with US President Trump, and a meeting with Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s foreign minister and a special envoy of Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam.
Today’s top items:
1. Xi-Putin video call - Xi and Putin had a video chat on Wednesday. Neither side’s readout mentioned Ukraine or the growing risk of war over Iran, but they undoubtedly discussed those issues when they “exchanged in-depth views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern.” Japan and Taiwan were also not mentioned.
The Xinhua readout quotes Xi as saying:
over the past year, the two leaders met twice, guiding China-Russia relations into a new stage of development. The two countries solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, demonstrating their firm determination to defend the outcomes of World War II and international fairness and justice. Bilateral economic and trade ex…