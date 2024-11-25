This edition of the newsletter is coming to you earlier than usual because I will be at the Stockholm China Forum Monday and Tuesday and so there will not be another issue until Wednesday.

We also have the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, and I am planning to take that day off, though if there is the monthly Politburo meeting on the 28th you should hear from me. If precedent holds there will be another Politburo meeting in the first week of December to discuss economic work for 2025, just before the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi stops in Morocco on way home from Brazil - Xi made an unannounced “technical stop” in Casablanca on his way back to Beijing from Brazil. He met with the Crown Prince.

2. Growing official concerns about social stability - The recent meetings of senior officials in the political and legal affairs commission system make it clear that the top leadership has grown increasingly concerned about the recent spate of mass at…