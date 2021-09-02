Xi Thought Q&A on “universal values”; Jitters over Common Prosperity & “profound transformation”; Entertainment rectification
A bit of a thin newsletter on the last Thursday of summer. I hope to see many of you in tomorrow’s weekly discussion.
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Xi pledges more opening, announces a Beijing stock exchange
Kerry meets Han Zheng and Yang Jiechi
More entertainment industry rectification
More ride-sharing industry rectification
Alibaba’s turn at tertiary distribution for Common Prosperity
Jitters over Common Prosperity and a “profound transformation”
Bob Friedland bringing copper from the Congo to China
Xi Thought Q&A on “universal values”
Thanks for reading.