Xi to speak at WAIC; Preparing for July Politburo meeting on the economy; Unemployment at 10.2%?; Another American arrested for spying
Today’s top items:
1. Xi to speak at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) - Xi will be the keynote speaker at the WAIC in Shanghai Friday. That is an upgrade for the conference as in prior years the most senior speaker has been Premier Li Qiang. Expect to hear lots about the Global AI Governance Initiative and China’s approach to helping the world benefit from AI, if this Xinhua commentary is any indication:
A just cause finds no isolation; those who walk together go far. From holding the World Artificial Intelligence Conference for eight consecutive years and proposing the establishment of a World AI Cooperation Organization, to vigorously developing an open-source and open ecosystem and promoting the global sharing of technological achievements and application experience; from advocating stronger international cooperation with and assistance to developing countries and bridging the intelligence divide, to pushing the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution on strength…