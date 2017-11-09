President Trump has finished all his official meetings in Beijing and leaves for Vietnam in a few hours. The First Lady Melania Trump is staying a little longer to visit pandas at the Beijing Zoo and the Great Wall at Mutianyu, before returning to the US.

The Chinese put on quite a show and clearly Trump loved the pomp, flattery and the review of the honor guard:

The hosting of the military parade this morning was magnificent, and the world was watching. I've already had people calling from all parts of the world. They were all watching. Nothing you can see is so beautiful.

President Trump returned the flattery, as you would expect a guest to do.

Pomp and flattery aside, I do not agree with some of the conclusions that Xi played Trump. Trump has a good team of China people. The publicly declared achievements are not impressive but I believe there was much more going on behind the scenes. I expect Trump to return to the US and, barring a real breakthrough over the North Korea issue, begin …