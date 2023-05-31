Xi visits a school with revolutionary history for Children's Day; More disappointing economic data; Henan wheat troubles; A fire sale called Wanda; Bao Fan
Summary of the Essential Eight:
Xi visits Beijing Yuying School - For June 1 Children’s Day Xi visited Beijing Yuying School, a school with a deep red revolutionary history. According to the CCTV report he “emphasized the importance of children's sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills”.
Qiushi publishes excerpt of Xi’s February 7 speech on Chinese modernization - The latest issue of Qiushi leads with a short excerpt of the speech Xi gave February to the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Chinese modernization. The title is "Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China 中国式现代化是中国共产党领导的社会主义现代化". The excerpt emphasizes the importance of the leadership of the Party. I have included the reports from February 7 as well, as the speech sounds a lot more interesting that what is in the Qiushi excerpt.