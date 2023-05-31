Qiushi publishes excerpt of Xi’s February 7 speech on Chinese modernization - The latest issue of Qiushi leads with a short excerpt of the speech Xi gave February to the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Chinese modernization. The title is "Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China 中国式现代化是中国共产党领导的社会主义现代化". The excerpt emphasizes the importance of the leadership of the Party. I have included the reports from February 7 as well, as the speech sounds a lot more interesting that what is in the Qiushi excerpt.