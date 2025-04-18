It is always hard to catch up after a few days away, and today’s issue is a bit ragged. Things will be back to normal next week.

We recorded an episode of Sharp China earlier today on the trade war and Nvidia CEO Huang’s visit to China, so look for it in your inboxes Friday.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia - Xi will return to Beijing Friday after his visits to the three SE Asian countries. None of these countries want to have to choose between the US and China in the trade war. Vietnam especially is in a difficult position, needing huge export markets like the US for growth but also bordering the PRC, and led by a Communist Party that is deepening linkages with PRC security services and CPC organs to strengthen its control over the country.

2. Premier Li on “Strengthening Expectation Management and Coordinating Policy Implementation and Expectation Guidance” - The Premier chaired a State Council study session on that theme Thursday. Accor…