Today’s top items:

1. Xi wants Strait of Hormuz opened - In a call Monday with the Saudi Crown Prince, Xi, according to the PRC readout said:

China calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, supports all efforts conducive to restoring peace, and stands for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means. The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community. China supports regional countries in building a common home of good-neighborliness, development, security and cooperation, holding their future in their own hands, and promoting lasting peace and security in the region.

According to that same readout, MBS told Xi: