It is a thin newsletter today as everyone is getting into Spring Festival holiday mode.

Today’s top items:

1. Xi sends virtual New Year wishes to the troops - Xi “inspected the military’s combat readiness and mission execution via video link at the Bayi Building in Beijing and extended cordial greetings to the relevant troops. The 2nd Battalion of an Army brigade, the Navy ship Anhui, an Air Force aviation brigade, a Rocket Force brigade, a unit of the Military Aerospace Force, a unit of the Cyberspace Force, a center of the Information Support Force, a warehouse of the Joint Logistic Support Force, and a detachment of the Armed Police Force reported their situations to Chairman Xi.”

The comments in the brief readout that are getting the most attention are: