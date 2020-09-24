The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is out with a new report on the detention network in Xinjiang. The PRC government and its tankie supporters hate ASPI and claim all of its work is discredited because the US government and defense manufacturers are among its donors. ASPI has provided access to the data behind this report, and the facts speak for themselves, but that will not stop the intensifying disinformation efforts.

In an interesting coincidence, Xinhua today released a long report extolling the Party center's care for and work in Xinjiang. They issued a similar article about Tibet on the eve of the August Tibet Work Conference, so I wonder if this is signal they are about to convene the 3rd Xinjiang Work Conference?

The 2nd Xinjiang Work Conference was held in 2014.

We should know in the next few days the exact October dates for the 5th Plenum. The Politburo should meet before the end of the month and make the announcement.

China will officially be on vacation from …