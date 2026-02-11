Today’s top items:

1. Xi inspects Beijing - Xi Jinping inspected Beijing over the last two days, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that starts next week. According to the long CCTV report Tuesday, he “visited technology innovation parks, elderly care service districts, and Spring Festival markets to deliver the care and well wishes of the CPC Central Committee to grassroots cadres and the public”.

In his inspection Monday at the National Information Technology Application Innovation Park in Yizhuang, he met with tech CEOs including Xiaomi’s Lei Jun. According to the CCTV report:

He learned in detail about the innovation and application of information technology, carefully inspected displays of technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and frequently conversed with researchers and representatives of technology enterprise leaders. He remarked that coming here for on-site learning was eye-opening and that seeing these achievements filled him with even greater confidence in the nation’s technological innovation. He emphasized that the key to building a strong modern socialist country lies in high-level technological self-reliance and self-strengthening, and that Beijing should leverage its advantages to make greater contributions in this regard. He encouraged technology workers to cultivate a deep sense of patriotism, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and make new achievements on the journey of Chinese modernization.

He also met with the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. He affirmed the city’s recent achievements and outlined key directives for the upcoming “15th Five-Year Plan” period and emphasized that this era is critical for laying the foundation of socialist modernization,. A central focus remains the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and he reiterated the necessity of relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its capital role while fostering high-quality development through technological innovation and industrial collaboration with neighboring areas. He also called for the integration of education, science, and talent to cultivate new quality productive forces and modernize the service industry. In terms of urban management, he stressed applying the highest standards to build a harmonious, livable capital.

2. Li Qiang inspects Jiangxi - Premier Li made his pre-Lunar New Year inspection tour to Jiangxi. He visited villagers in Ruijin, the Chinese Soviet Republic’s capital from 1931–1934. Since it is Jiangxi, he of course had rare earths on his itinerary:

Li Qiang inspected the Ganjiang Innovation Academy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and relevant rare earth enterprises, learning about scientific research progress and the transformation of results in the rare earth field. He visited production lines and products and held discussions with heads of enterprises and research institutions. Li Qiang pointed out that the important value of rare earths in developing advanced manufacturing and promoting green and low-carbon transition is becoming increasingly prominent. It is necessary to rationally develop rare earth resources, strengthen overall planning, optimize industrial layout, improve the recycling system, and increase the level of economical and intensive utilization. Priority must be given to ecological protection, improving the green standard system in all links of production and processing, and promoting full-cycle green development. Li Qiang emphasized focusing on basic research and applied research, actively promoting breakthroughs in key core technologies, and striving to build a highland for rare earth scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to promote the deep integration of industry, academia, research, and application, expand the application of rare earth technology in fields such as new energy and new materials, promote the coordinated linkage and smooth circulation of the entire industrial chain, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of the development of the rare earth industry.

3. 2026 Work Conference on Taiwan Affairs - The annual work conference convened Monday and Tuesday. Wang Huning attended and gave a speech. His full speech has not been made public; so far we have a short readout, translated in full below. The propaganda framing around this year’s conference seems a bit more constructive:

Wang Huning stated that it is necessary to adhere to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus,” unite the vast number of Taiwan compatriots, firmly support patriotic reunification forces on the island, resolutely crack down on “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He noted the importance of upholding the concept that “both sides of the Strait are one family,” ensuring smooth and convenient personnel exchanges, and expanding people-to-people and grassroots exchanges. He called for supporting Taiwan residents, especially the youth, to study, work, and live on the mainland, while encouraging both sides to jointly promote Chinese culture and foster spiritual harmony among compatriots. Efforts should be made to support mainland-based Taiwan businessmen and enterprises, improve policies and measures that benefit them, and deepen cross-Strait integrated development, allowing compatriots on both sides to share the opportunities and fruits of Chinese-style modernization.

But again, we do not know the full content of his speech. It does make sense that they present a more positive approach given the political trends in Taiwan that they seem to believe are moving against President Lai and the DPP.

An interesting question: Will Xi and KMT chair Cheng Li-wun meet by June 30?

Full disclosure: Today’s Sinocism is outside the paywall thanks to Polymarket sponsorship. I have no financial position in that market.

4. Hong Kong white paper - Just one day after a Hong Kong court gave Jimmy Lai and several others long sentences the State Council released a white paper titled “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China’s National Security Under the Framework of ‘One Country, Two Systems’一’国两制’下香港维护国家安全的实践”. A Xinhua commentary explained its significance:

This is an important declaration of the Central Government’s policy position on the issue of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, and it is of great and far-reaching significance for building high-level security and escorting the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” to ensure it is steady and far-reaching. The white paper clearly elucidates that the struggle to safeguard national security in Hong Kong has never ceased, the Central Government bears the fundamental responsibility for national security affairs related to Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) earnestly fulfills its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security, Hong Kong has realized the transition from chaos to governance and is moving from governance to prosperity, and high-level security is escorting the high-quality development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause. The practice of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong under “One Country, Two Systems” has been magnificent, its journey extremely extraordinary, and its results obvious to all.

In what may have been triggered by the Panama ports issue, the white paper mentions shipping:

Under the new circumstances, a dynamic balance between development and security should be achieved so that the two reinforce each other. Innovation should be promoted while risks are prevented. Hong Kong’s unique status and strengths should be consolidated and boosted, and new driving forces for development should be continuously strengthened. Greater attention should be given to security in unconventional areas such as finance, shipping, trade, and the protection of overseas interests. Intervention and sabotage by hostile external forces must be guarded against, and the systems and mechanisms for countering foreign sanctions, intervention, and long-arm jurisdiction should be further improved. Risk monitoring and early warning systems should be improved to effectively defuse major risks, so as to achieve high-quality economic development and maintain social stability in Hong Kong.

Hkwhitepaper 255KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

5. PBoC Q4 monetary policy report - The People’s Bank of China released its fourth-quarter monetary policy report Tuesday. Among the highlights:

We will continue to implement a moderately loose monetary policy effectively. Promoting stable economic growth and a reasonable rebound in prices will be regarded as important considerations for monetary policy… We will flexibly and efficiently use various policy tools such as RRR cuts and interest rate cuts to maintain ample liquidity and relatively loose social financing conditions… We will adhere to a managed floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand with reference to a basket of currencies, maintain exchange rate flexibility, and allow the exchange rate to function as an automatic stabilizer for the macroeconomy and international balance of payments. We will strengthen expectations guidance, guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, and keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level.

6. Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service annual report - This year’s report has two interesting sections on China - China and Russia – allies without a treaty and Chinese artificial intelligence distorts perceptions. Both are worth reading.

Thanks for reading.

1. Xi inspects Beijing

CCTV - 习近平春节前夕在北京看望慰问基层干部群众 向全国各族人民致以美好的新春祝福 祝各族人民幸福安康祝伟大祖国繁荣昌盛

Xi Jinping Visits Grassroots Cadres and the Public in Beijing Ahead of the Spring Festival; Extends Beautiful New Year Wishes to People of All Ethnic Groups Nationwide; Wishes People Happiness and Health, and the Great Motherland Prosperity; Accompanied by Cai Qi



习近平春节前夕在北京看望慰问基层干部群众

向全国各族人民致以美好的新春祝福

祝各族人民幸福安康祝伟大祖国繁荣昌盛

蔡奇陪同考察



CCTV News (Xinwen Lianbo): As the Spring Festival, a traditional festival of the Chinese nation, approaches, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected Beijing and visited grassroots cadres and the public. He extended New Year greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country, as well as to compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese! He wished Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad the “spirit of the dragon and horse,” good health, successful careers, and family happiness in the Lunar Year of the Horse! He wished the great motherland beautiful landscapes, favorable weather, prosperity, and peace for the nation and its people!



央视网消息（新闻联播）：中华民族传统节日春节即将到来之际，中共中央总书记、国家主席、中央军委主席习近平在北京考察并看望慰问基层干部群众，向全国各族人民和香港同胞、澳门同胞、台湾同胞、海外侨胞拜年！祝愿海内外中华儿女在农历马年龙马精神、身体健康、事业有成、阖家幸福！祝愿伟大祖国山河锦绣、风调雨顺、繁荣昌盛、国泰民安！



From February 9 to 10, accompanied by Yin Li, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and Mayor Yin Yong, Xi Jinping visited technology innovation parks, elderly care service districts, and Spring Festival markets to deliver the care and well wishes of the CPC Central Committee to grassroots cadres and the public.



2月9日至10日，习近平在中共中央政治局委员、北京市委书记尹力和市长殷勇陪同下，深入科创园区、养老服务街区、新春市集考察，给基层干部群众送上党中央的关怀和祝福。



On the morning of the 9th, Xi Jinping visited the National Information Technology Application Innovation Park located in Yizhuang, Beijing. He learned in detail about the innovation and application of information technology, carefully inspected displays of technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and frequently conversed with researchers and representatives of technology enterprise leaders. He remarked that coming here for on-site learning was eye-opening and that seeing these achievements filled him with even greater confidence in the nation’s technological innovation. He emphasized that the key to building a strong modern socialist country lies in high-level technological self-reliance and self-strengthening, and that Beijing should leverage its advantages to make greater contributions in this regard. He encouraged technology workers to cultivate a deep sense of patriotism, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and make new achievements on the journey of Chinese modernization.



9日上午，习近平来到位于北京亦庄的国家信创园，详细了解信息技术创新应用等情况，仔细察看人工智能、机器人等科技创新成果展示，频频同科研人员和科技企业负责人代表交流。他说，今天来这里现场学习，很开眼界，看了之后对国家科技创新更加充满信心。他强调，建设社会主义现代化强国，关键在科技自立自强，北京要发挥自身优势，在这方面作出更大贡献。他勉励广大科技工作者厚植报国情怀，发扬奋斗精神，在中国式现代化征程上建功立业。



The “Wulao Xinjie” elderly care service district, located in Beicaochang Hutong, Xicheng District, has in recent years promoted barrier-free and age-friendly renovations to provide diverse elderly care services. On the morning of the 10th, Xi Jinping arrived here, entered the “Parents’ Canteen” in the Xinjiekou sub-district, checked the dishes, prices, and dining environment, and inquired in detail about the canteen’s elderly meal assistance services. Seeing “delivery brothers” (couriers) resting there, Xi Jinping inquired about their work and lives with concern and praised them for their hard work and contributions. He pointed out that respecting and honoring the elderly is a traditional virtue of the Chinese nation, and that loving and helping the elderly is the shared responsibility of society. Party committees and governments at all levels should coordinate various resources to promote the expansion and quality improvement of elderly services, striving to create better conditions for the elderly to enjoy their later years in happiness.



位于西城区北草厂胡同的“吾老·新街”养老服务街区，近年来推进无障碍和适老化改造，为老年人提供多元化养老服务。10日上午，习近平来到这里，走进新街口街道父母食堂，察看菜品、价格和就餐环境，仔细询问食堂开展养老助餐服务情况。见到在这里休息的快递小哥，习近平关切询问他们的工作和生活，为他们付出的辛劳和作出的贡献点赞。他指出，尊老敬老是中华民族传统美德，爱老助老是全社会共同责任。各级党委和政府要统筹各类资源，推动养老服务扩容提质、持续发展，努力为老年人安享幸福晚年创造更好条件。



At the Yinling Elderly Apartment, Xi Jinping learned in detail about health check-ups, rehabilitation training, and daily care for the elderly. In the hall, some elderly residents were writing Spring Festival couplets and the character “Fu” (blessing). Xi Jinping joined them, appreciated their creations, and encouraged them to remain ambitious in their old age and stay active. He wished them longevity, health, and a happy Spring Festival.



在银龄老年公寓，习近平详细了解老年人健康检查、康复训练、日常起居照料等情况。大厅里，一些老人正在写春联和福字，习近平来到他们中间，欣赏他们的创作，勉励他们老骥伏枥、老有所为，祝他们健康长寿、春节快乐。



The Longfu Temple district in Dongcheng District has been transformed into a multi-format pedestrian district through landscape protection and renewal. Xi Jinping inspected the district’s appearance and listened to a report on urban renewal. He stepped into a Daoxiangcun pastry shop [Bill: I very much miss this shop, especially this time of year], learned about the varieties and characteristics of the pastries, watched them being made on-site, and expressed his hope that the shop owner would continue to pass down and develop this Beijing “Time-Honored Brand.”



东城区隆福寺街区通过风貌保护和更新改造，打造成为多业态步行街区。习近平察看街区风貌，听取城市更新情况介绍。他走进一家稻香村糕点店，了解糕点品类和特色，观看糕点现场制作，希望店主把这一北京老字号传承发展好。



As it was the “Little New Year” (Xiaonian), the Spring Festival market in front of the Longfu Building attracted a large number of citizens and tourists. Xi Jinping took great interest in viewing various stalls of New Year goods and interacted cordially with the crowd. He happily recalled his visits to Longfu Temple during his youth and purchased several specialty food items and cultural/creative products.



正值农历小年，隆福大厦前，新春市集吸引了大量市民和游客。习近平饶有兴致察看各式年货摊位，同现场群众亲切交流。他愉快地向大家讲起年少时多次到隆福寺的情景，还购买了几份特色食品和文创产品。



On the streets, a performance of the Jingxi Taiping Drum was lively and joyous. Seeing the General Secretary, the crowd cheered and greeted him enthusiastically. Xi Jinping extended New Year greetings to the citizens of Beijing and the people of all ethnic groups nationwide. He said, “Today is the Little New Year in the North; I came specifically to celebrate with everyone. Seeing the hustle and bustle, the festive atmosphere, and the abundance of goods here makes me very happy.” He added that the New Year is a major event for the people, and Party committees and governments at all levels must effectively ensure people’s livelihoods and production safety to ensure the public enjoys a happy and joyous holiday.



街道上，京西太平鼓表演欢快热闹。看到总书记来了，现场群众热情欢呼问好。习近平向北京市民、向全国各族人民拜年。他说，今天是北方的“小年”，我特地来同大家一起“过小年，迎新年”。看到这里熙熙攘攘、喜气洋洋，年味很浓、年货充足，感到很高兴。过年对老百姓来说是大事，各级党委和政府要切实抓好民生保障和安全生产，确保广大人民群众开开心心、欢欢乐乐过好年。



During the inspection, Xi Jinping listened to the work reports of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government and affirmed the achievements made in various fields.



考察期间，习近平听取北京市委和市政府工作汇报，对北京各项工作取得的成绩给予肯定。



Xi Jinping pointed out that the “15th Five-Year Plan” period is a critical period for laying a solid foundation and fully exerting effort toward basically achieving socialist modernization. Beijing must deeply implement the spirit of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, implement the urban strategic positioning determined by the CPC Central Committee, and promote economic and social development in a precise and pragmatic manner to ensure decisive progress in taking the lead in basically achieving socialist modernization and playing a leading role for the nation.



习近平指出，“十五五”时期是基本实现社会主义现代化夯实基础、全面发力的关键时期。北京要深入贯彻党的二十届四中全会精神，落实党中央确定的城市战略定位，精准务实推动经济社会发展，确保率先基本实现社会主义现代化取得决定性进展，努力在全国发挥示范作用。



Xi Jinping emphasized that Beijing must base itself on its urban strategic positioning and the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, further firmly establish the orientation of high-quality development, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of quantity in the economy amidst additions and reductions, protections and pressures. It is necessary to grasp the “ox’s nose” of relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the capital to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. By combining the control of increments with the reduction of existing stock and grasping both hands, organic unity and mutual promotion of relief and improvement can be achieved. Seizing the opportunity of the expansion of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Science and Technology Innovation Center, Beijing should strengthen collaborative innovation and industrial cooperation with Tianjin and Hebei, promoting the deepening and solidification of the coordinated development of the region. It is necessary to coordinate the integrated development of education, science, technology, and talent, strengthen the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, and vigorously develop new quality productive forces. Active efforts should be made to develop the modern service industry, make good use of rich cultural resources, and promote the integrated development of culture, commerce, tourism, sports, and exhibitions. Adhering to the principle of “large city driving large suburbs, and large suburbs serving the large city,” integrated urban-rural planning should be strengthened to promote linked, integrated, and coordinated development between urban and rural areas. Further comprehensive deepening of reforms and expanding institutional opening-up are required to strive to provide replicable and promotable experiences for the whole country.



习近平强调，北京要立足城市战略定位和京津冀协同发展，进一步树牢高质量发展导向，在有增有减、有保有压中推动经济实现质的有效提升和量的合理增长。牵住疏解北京非首都功能这个推动京津冀协同发展的“牛鼻子”，坚持控增量和疏存量相结合、两手抓，实现疏解和提升有机统一、相互促进。抓住北京（京津冀）国际科技创新中心扩围的契机，加强与天津、河北的协同创新和产业协作，推动京津冀协同发展不断走深走实。统筹教育科技人才一体发展，强化科技创新和产业创新深度融合，大力发展新质生产力。积极发展现代服务业，用好丰富的文化资源，促进文商旅体展融合发展。坚持大城市带动大京郊、大京郊服务大城市，加强城乡一体规划，促进城乡联动发展、融合发展、协调发展。进一步全面深化改革，扩大制度型开放，努力为全国提供可复制可推广的经验。



Xi Jinping pointed out that in building a world-class harmonious and livable capital, Beijing must advance urban governance with the highest standards. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of disaster prevention, mitigation, relief, and emergency capabilities at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas, continuously improving the level of urban public safety. Adhering to the concept of a people’s city, efforts should be focused on improving the basic public service system, making good use of mechanisms such as “handling complaints immediately upon receipt,” and solidly resolving the urgent, difficult, worrying, and anticipated problems of the masses. The results of atmospheric, water, and soil environmental governance should be consolidated, the governance of new pollutants and the classification of household waste promoted, creating a green, low-carbon, and livable home. Persisting in Party building guidance and strengthening technological empowerment will make urban governance more efficient and refined.



习近平指出，北京建设国际一流的和谐宜居之都，必须以首善标准推进城市治理。要加强城乡基层防灾减灾救灾和应急能力建设，不断提升城市公共安全水平。坚持人民城市理念，着力健全基本公共服务体系，用好“接诉即办”等机制，扎实解决人民群众急难愁盼问题。巩固大气、水、土壤环境治理成效，推进新污染物治理和生活垃圾分类处置，打造绿色低碳的宜居家园。坚持党建引领，强化科技赋能，让城市治理更加高效、精细。



Xi Jinping emphasized that comprehensive strict governance of the Party must be advanced with higher standards and more practical measures. Emphasis should be placed on the Party’s political construction to forge strong political capabilities. Strict checks must be kept on the selection and appointment of personnel to select and strengthen leadership teams at all levels. Learning and training should be strengthened to comprehensively improve the modernization skills of the cadre team. Party members and cadres should be guided to establish and practice a correct view of performance, striving to create achievements that can withstand the test of practice, the people, and history. The deepening of style rectification, discipline enforcement, and anti-corruption must be sustained, promoting the “dare not, cannot, and do not want to corrupt” mechanism as a whole. Efforts must be focused on eradicating the soil and conditions that breed corruption, striving to create a clean and upright political ecosystem.



习近平强调，必须以更高标准和更实举措推进全面从严治党。突出抓好党的政治建设，锻造过硬的政治能力。严把选人用人关口，选优配强各级领导班子。加强学习培训，全面提高干部队伍的现代化建设本领。引导党员干部树立和践行正确政绩观，努力创造经得起实践、人民、历史检验的实绩。持续深化正风肃纪反腐，一体推进不敢腐、不能腐、不想腐，着力铲除腐败滋生的土壤和条件，努力营造风清气正的政治生态。



Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the inspection.



中共中央政治局常委、中央办公厅主任蔡奇陪同考察。



He Lifeng and responsible comrades from relevant central and state departments also accompanied the inspection.



何立峰及中央和国家机关有关部门负责同志陪同考察。

Xi commends hard work, contributions of delivery workers during inspection tour in Beijing-Xinhua

When visiting a community canteen for seniors during his two-day inspection tour in Beijing, Xi talked with three delivery workers who were having a rest in the canteen, asking about their work and life.



“You’ve worked hard to meet the needs of countless households, and the city couldn’t function without workers like you. I hope you all can lead good lives and work well,” Xi said.



Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to care for workers in new forms of employment and provide quality services for their work, daily life and study

2. Li Qiang inspects Jiangxi

李强在江西看望慰问基层干部群众-新华网

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, conducted a research tour and visited grassroots cadres and the masses in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, from February 9 to 10, extending New Year greetings to everyone. He emphasized the need to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on accelerating the revitalization and development of revolutionary base areas, fully implement the Party Central Committee’s decisions and deployments on supporting the construction of these areas, vigorously develop industries with local features and advantages, and solidly ensure and improve people’s livelihoods, so that the people can enjoy greater happiness, health, and increasingly prosperous lives.



中共中央政治局常委、国务院总理李强2月9日至10日在江西赣州调研并看望慰问基层干部群众，向大家致以新春祝福。他强调，要深入贯彻习近平总书记关于加快革命老区振兴发展的重要指示精神，全面落实党中央关于支持老区建设的各项决策部署，大力发展特色优势产业，扎实做好保障和改善民生工作，让人民群众更加幸福安康、生活蒸蒸日上。



As the Spring Festival approaches, a festive atmosphere prevails everywhere. Li Qiang visited Zhufang Village and Yangxi Village in Yeping Town, Ruijin City. He went into the homes of Red Army descendants and veteran Party members, sitting with them to chat and asking in detail about family income, children’s employment, and medical reimbursement. He also asked local cadres for details on rural social security, the development of the collective economy, and assistance for those in need. Li Qiang said that General Secretary Xi Jinping cares deeply about the people in the old revolutionary base areas. With the Lunar New Year of the Horse approaching, on behalf of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, I have come to visit you and extend New Year blessings. I wish everyone good luck in the Year of the Horse, good health, smooth work, and family happiness! Li Qiang encouraged local cadres and relevant parties to focus on the needs and expectations of the masses, continue to strengthen service guarantees and improve village appearances in all aspects, accomplish practical things that benefit the people one by one, and lead the villagers to strive together to create a better life, ensuring that no one is left behind.



临近春节，处处洋溢着喜庆气氛。李强来到瑞金市叶坪镇朱坊村、洋溪村，走进红军后代、老党员家中，同他们围坐交谈，仔细询问家庭收入、子女就业、就医报销等情况，并向当地干部详细了解农村社保、发展集体经济、困难群众帮扶等工作。李强说，习近平总书记十分挂念老区人民。马年新春佳节即将来临，我代表党中央、国务院来看望大家，送上新春的祝福，祝愿大家马年吉祥、身体健康、工作顺利、阖家幸福！李强勉励当地干部和有关方面围绕群众所需所盼，继续加强各方面服务保障和村容村貌建设，把一件件惠民利民实事办成办好，带领乡亲们同心奋斗，共创美好生活，不让一个人掉队。



Li Qiang visited the Yeping Revolutionary Site Group, paying respects at the site of the First National Congress of the Chinese Soviet Republic and the former site of the CPC Soviet Area Central Bureau, and listened to introductions on the protection and utilization of red resources. Li Qiang said that whether during the revolutionary war years or the new period of reform and opening up, the people of the old revolutionary base areas have made huge contributions. Making the old base areas develop better and the people’s lives happier is a shared wish of everyone. It is necessary to implement the Party’s policies well, increase support in all aspects, carry forward and inherit the spirit and fine traditions of the old base areas, rely on the red heritage and resource advantages, strengthen technological empowerment, create more characteristic industries with brand effects and radiating driving roles, continuously consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and constantly enhance the endogenous momentum for development.



李强前往叶坪革命旧址群，瞻仰中华苏维埃第一次全国代表大会会址、中共苏区中央局旧址，听取红色资源保护利用等介绍。李强说，无论是革命战争年代还是改革开放新时期，老区人民都作出了巨大贡献，让老区发展得更好、群众的生活更幸福是大家共同的心愿。要落实好党的政策，加大各方面支持力度，弘扬传承老区精神和优良传统，依托红色底蕴和资源优势，强化科技赋能，打造更多具有品牌效应和辐射带动作用的特色产业，持续巩固拓展脱贫攻坚成果，不断增强内生发展动力。



Li Qiang inspected the Ganjiang Innovation Academy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and relevant rare earth enterprises, learning about scientific research progress and the transformation of results in the rare earth field. He visited production lines and products and held discussions with heads of enterprises and research institutions. Li Qiang pointed out that the important value of rare earths in developing advanced manufacturing and promoting green and low-carbon transition is becoming increasingly prominent. It is necessary to rationally develop rare earth resources, strengthen overall planning, optimize industrial layout, improve the recycling system, and increase the level of economical and intensive utilization. Priority must be given to ecological protection, improving the green standard system in all links of production and processing, and promoting full-cycle green development. Li Qiang emphasized focusing on basic research and applied research, actively promoting breakthroughs in key core technologies, and striving to build a highland for rare earth scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to promote the deep integration of industry, academia, research, and application, expand the application of rare earth technology in fields such as new energy and new materials, promote the coordinated linkage and smooth circulation of the entire industrial chain, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of the development of the rare earth industry.



李强考察了中国科学院赣江创新研究院和有关稀土企业，了解稀土领域科研进展和成果转化情况，参观生产线和产品，与企业、科研机构负责人座谈。李强指出，稀土在发展先进制造业、推动绿色低碳转型等方面的重要价值日益凸显。要合理开发稀土资源，加强统筹规划，优化产业布局，健全回收体系，提高节约集约利用水平。要坚持生态保护优先，完善生产加工各环节的绿色标准体系，促进全周期绿色化发展。李强强调，要聚焦基础研究、应用研究，积极推进关键核心技术攻关，努力打造稀土科技创新高地。要促进产学研用深度融合，拓展稀土科技在新能源、新材料等领域的应用，推动全产业链协同联动、畅通循环，不断提升稀土产业发展质量和效益。



Wu Zhenglong accompanied him on the inspection.



吴政隆陪同。

3. 2026 Work Conference on Taiwan Affairs

2026年对台工作会议在京召开 王沪宁出席并讲话-新华网

The 2026 Work Conference on Taiwan Affairs was held in Beijing from the 9th to the 10th. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended and delivered a speech. He stated that it is essential to be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on Taiwan affairs and the Party’s overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era. He emphasized doing the work with a high sense of responsibility and mission, maintaining a firm grasp on the initiative and dominance in cross-Strait relations, and unswervingly promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the great cause of national reunification.



2026年对台工作会议9日至10日在京召开。中共中央政治局常委、全国政协主席王沪宁出席并讲话。他表示，要以习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想为指导，全面贯彻落实习近平总书记关于对台工作的重要论述和新时代党解决台湾问题的总体方略，以高度责任感和使命感做好对台工作，牢牢把握两岸关系主导权主动权，坚定不移推动两岸关系和平发展、推进祖国统一大业。



Wang Huning stated that it is necessary to adhere to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus,” unite the vast number of Taiwan compatriots, firmly support patriotic reunification forces on the island, resolutely crack down on “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He noted the importance of upholding the concept that “both sides of the Strait are one family,” ensuring smooth and convenient personnel exchanges, and expanding people-to-people and grassroots exchanges. He called for supporting Taiwan residents, especially the youth, to study, work, and live on the mainland, while encouraging both sides to jointly promote Chinese culture and foster spiritual harmony among compatriots. Efforts should be made to support mainland-based Taiwan businessmen and enterprises, improve policies and measures that benefit them, and deepen cross-Strait integrated development, allowing compatriots on both sides to share the opportunities and fruits of Chinese-style modernization.



王沪宁表示，要坚持一个中国原则和“九二共识”，团结广大台湾同胞，坚定支持岛内爱国统一力量，坚决打击“台独”分裂势力、反对外部势力干涉，维护台海和平稳定。要秉持“两岸一家亲”理念，畅通和便利两岸人员往来，扩大两岸民间、基层交流，支持台湾民众特别是青年来大陆学习、工作、生活，推动两岸共同弘扬中华文化，促进两岸同胞心灵契合。要支持大陆台商台企发展，完善惠及台胞台企政策措施，深化两岸融合发展，让两岸同胞共享中国式现代化机遇和成果。



Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, presided over the meeting. Officials from relevant departments of the central Party, government, military, and mass organizations, as well as responsible comrades from various localities, attended the conference.



中共中央政治局委员、中央外事工作委员会办公室主任王毅主持会议。中央党政军群有关部门和各地有关负责同志出席会议。

中共对台工作会议提扩大两岸民间交流 | 联合早报

Lianhe Zaobao on the conference. Excerpt:



Compared with the speech at last year’s meeting, in addition to reiterating the One China principle and the “1992 Consensus,” resolutely cracking down on “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, and opposing external interference, Wang Huning also mentioned the concept of “both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family,” expanding cross-strait people-to-people exchanges, and emphasized supporting Taiwan people, especially young people, to study, work, and live in the mainland, promoting the joint promotion of Chinese culture across the strait, and fostering spiritual harmony between compatriots on both sides.



对比去年会议讲话，王沪宁除了重申一个中国原则和“九二共识”，坚决打击“台独”分裂势力、反对外部势力干涉等，还提到了“两岸一家亲”理念，扩大两岸民间交流，并强调支持台湾民众特别是青年到大陆学习、工作、生活，推动两岸共同弘扬中华文化，促进两岸同胞心灵契合。



Qi Dongtao, a senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview that the above remarks indicate that the mainland may release some news favorable to Taiwan in terms of cross-strait exchanges this year, such as the limited opening of mainland tourists to Taiwan.



新加坡国立大学东亚研究所高级研究员祁冬涛接受《联合早报》采访时说，上述讲话预示着大陆今年可能在两岸交流方面，释放一些利好台湾的消息，譬如有限度地开放大陆游客赴台。



Bao Chengke, a senior scholar on Taiwan affairs in the mainland, also said in an interview that Wang Huning once again drew a red line for “Taiwan independence” separatist forces at the principle level; regarding cross-strait people-to-people exchanges, with the trend of resumed exchanges between the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Communist Party of China (CPC), it is expected that new momentum and prospects will appear this year.



大陆资深涉台学者包承柯受访时也说，王沪宁在原则层面再次给“台独”分裂势力划出红线；而两岸民间交流上，随着国共两党恢复交流趋势，预计今年会出现新的动力和前景。

Related: Any attempt by “Taiwan independence” forces to provoke war will lead to their own destruction: Defense Spokesperson - China Military

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday warned that any attempt by secessionists seeking “Taiwan independence” to provoke war would lead to disastrous consequences.



Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding a reported plan by Taiwan’s military to forward-deploy HIMARS rocket systems to Penghu and Dongyin -- islands in the Taiwan Strait.



In the face of the People’s Liberation Army’s overwhelming strength, any attempt by “Taiwan independence” forces to provoke war will lead to their own destruction, Jiang said.

China steps up dangerous air encounters near Taiwan - Financial Times

The manoeuvres included a J-16 fighter firing flares at a Taiwanese aircraft during the exercise, according to people familiar with the incidents and a Taiwanese defence ministry report shared with the US military.



One person briefed on the incidents, which occurred on December 29, said the “risky and provocative” acts followed a pattern of aggressive behaviour towards China’s neighbours in recent months.

Taiwan must pass defense budget - Taipei Times - Oped

US leaders are also concerned that the KMT’s efforts to trim the defense budget parallels a broader and more alarming trend. The KMT has historically sought to pursue better relations with China. Just days after advancing the slimmed-down defense budget, KMT Deputy Chairman Hsiao Hsu-tsen (蕭旭岑) and his entourage attended a large “think tank exchange” in China, where he seemed to echo Chinese talking points about “national rejuvenation.”



The timing of the visit reinforces the impression among US policymakers that the KMT has gone “soft” on China.



“The KMT is in Beijing meeting with the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and planning bigger engagements,” Senator Dan Sullivan said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what’s going on here. I’ve warned before — short-changing Taiwan’s defense to kowtow to the CCP is playing with fire.”

4. Hong Kong white paper

The White Paper - “一国两制”下香港维护国家安全的实践-新华网

The table of contents:



Table of Contents 目录



Foreword 前言



I. The Struggle to Safeguard National Security in Hong Kong Has Never Ceased一、香港维护国家安全的斗争从未停止



1. The Chinese Government Firmly Defends National Sovereignty, Security, and Development Interests（一）中国政府坚定捍卫国家主权、安全、发展利益



2. Legislation for Article 23 of the Hong Kong Basic Law Has Long Been a Focal Point of Contention（二）香港基本法第23条立法长期是斗争焦点



3. The “Anti-Extradition Bill Incident” Posed the Most Severe Challenge to Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong（三）“修例风波”对香港维护国家安全造成最严峻挑战



II. The Central Government Holds Fundamental Responsibility for National Security Affairs Related to Hong Kong 二、中央政府对香港有关的国家安全事务负有根本责任



1. Safeguarding National Security is the Prerogative of the Central Authorities（一）维护国家安全是中央事权



2. Promulgating the Hong Kong National Security Law to “Bring Peace to Hong Kong with One Law”（二）出台香港国安法“一法安香江”



3. Improving the Hong Kong Electoral System to Secure the Power of Governance in the Special Administrative Region（三）完善香港选举制度，守牢特别行政区管治权



III. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Earnestly Fulfills Its Constitutional Responsibility to Safeguard National Security 三、香港特别行政区切实履行维护国家安全的宪制责任



1. Historically Completing the Legislation for Article 23 of the Hong Kong Basic Law（一）历史性完成香港基本法第23条立法



2. Continuously Improving Hong Kong’s Local Legal System for Safeguarding National Security（二）持续完善香港本地维护国家安全的法律制度



3. Effectively Carrying Out Law Enforcement and Judicial Work for National Security（三）有力开展维护国家安全执法和司法



4. Solidly Advancing National Security Publicity and Education（四）扎实推进国家安全宣传教育



IV. Hong Kong Achieves the Transition from Chaos to Order and Moves Toward Prosperity 四、香港实现由乱到治走向由治及兴



1. Effective Protection of Political Security and Significant Improvement in Governance Efficiency（一）政权安全有效维护，治理效能显著提升



2. Powerful Defense of the Dignity of the Rule of Law and Restoration of Social Order and Stability（二）法治尊严有力捍卫，社会秩序恢复稳定



3. Continuous Optimization of the Business Environment and Flourishing Economic Development（三）营商环境持续优化，经济发展蓬勃兴旺



4. Enhanced Protection of Rights and Freedoms and Increasing Welfare for Citizens（四）权利自由更有保障，市民福祉日益增进



V. Escorting the High-Quality Development of the “One Country, Two Systems” Cause with High-Level Security 五、以高水平安全护航“一国两制”事业高质量发展



1. Adhering to the Unity of the Central Government’s Fundamental Responsibility and the SAR’s Constitutional Responsibility （一）坚持中央政府根本责任和特别行政区宪制责任相统一



2. Ensuring the Power of Governance Over the SAR Remains Firmly in the Hands of Patriots （二）坚持把特别行政区管治权牢牢掌握在爱国者手中



3. Persisting in Respecting and Protecting Human Rights（三）坚持尊重和保障人权



4. Maintaining Security Within the Framework of the Rule of Law（四）坚持在法治轨道上维护安全



5. Coordinating Development and Security（五）坚持统筹发展和安全



6. Maintaining Security Amidst Opening Up（六）坚持在开放中维护安全



Conclusion 结束语

新华社评论员：以高水平安全护航“一国两制”事业高质量发展-新华网

Xinhua Commentator - Escorting the High-Quality Development of the “One Country, Two Systems” Cause with High-Level Security



Excerpt:



On February 10, the State Council Information Office released the white paper “The Practice of Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong under ‘One Country, Two Systems’,” comprehensively summarizing the practical history and experiential inspirations of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, and further clarifying the Central Government’s distinct stance on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. This is an important declaration of the Central Government’s policy position on the issue of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, and it is of great and far-reaching significance for building high-level security and escorting the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” to ensure it is steady and far-reaching.



国务院新闻办公室2月10日发布《“一国两制”下香港维护国家安全的实践》白皮书，全面总结香港维护国家安全的实践历程和经验启示，进一步阐明中央政府对香港维护国家安全的鲜明立场。这是中央对香港维护国家安全问题政策立场的重要宣示，对于建设高水平安全、护航“一国两制”实践行稳致远具有重大深远意义。



The white paper clearly elucidates that the struggle to safeguard national security in Hong Kong has never ceased, the Central Government bears the fundamental responsibility for national security affairs related to Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) earnestly fulfills its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security, Hong Kong has realized the transition from chaos to governance and is moving from governance to prosperity, and high-level security is escorting the high-quality development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause. The practice of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong under “One Country, Two Systems” has been magnificent, its journey extremely extraordinary, and its results obvious to all...



白皮书清晰阐明香港维护国家安全的斗争从未停止、中央政府对香港有关的国家安全事务负有根本责任、香港特别行政区切实履行维护国家安全的宪制责任、香港实现由乱到治走向由治及兴、以高水平安全护航“一国两制”事业高质量发展。“一国两制”下香港维护国家安全的实践波澜壮阔，历程极不平凡，成效有目共睹。



Hong Kong’s efforts to safeguard national security are aimed at defending “One Country, Two Systems,” protecting national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. Ultimately, this is for the good of the country, for the good of Hong Kong, and for the good of Hong Kong’s residents. Through the joint efforts of the Central Government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, historic achievements and historic transformations have been made in Hong Kong’s national security work: the security of political power has been effectively safeguarded, and governance effectiveness has been significantly enhanced; the dignity of the rule of law has been vigorously upheld, and social order has been restored to stability; the business environment has been continuously optimized, with greater market stability, certainty, and predictability; and the rights and freedoms of residents are better protected, with their well-being steadily improving. Hong Kong has entered a new stage of transition — from restoring order out of chaos to advancing from stability toward prosperity.



香港维护国家安全，是为了捍卫“一国两制”，维护国家主权、安全、发展利益，保持香港长期繁荣稳定，归根到底是为了国家好、香港好、香港居民好。经过中央政府和香港特别行政区的共同努力，香港维护国家安全工作取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革：政权安全得到有效维护，治理效能得到显著提升；法治尊严得到有力捍卫，社会秩序恢复稳定；营商环境持续优化，市场的稳定性、确定性、可预期性更强；市民权利自由更有保障，福祉日益增进。香港进入从由乱到治走向由治及兴的新阶段。

Central govt: HK white paper guides national security safeguarding - CGTN

A white paper released by China’s State Council Information Office on Hong Kong provides guidance for advancing Hong Kong’s national security work, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Tuesday.



The State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China’s National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems.”



A spokesperson for the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR said that the white paper provides a comprehensive review of Hong Kong’s extraordinary journey in safeguarding national security, clearly articulates the Central Government’s firm principles in upholding national security and defending the “One Country, Two Systems” framework, and thoroughly summarizes the experiences of Hong Kong in safeguarding national security under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems.”



It points out the directions for further promoting Hong Kong’s work in safeguarding national security and injects strong impetus into further consolidating the consensus on safeguarding the high-quality development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause with high-level security, the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson pointed out that Hong Kong’s struggle to safeguard national security has never ceased, and the Central Government has always placed the safeguarding of national security in an important position when dealing with Hong Kong-related issues. For a long period after Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, under the manipulation of external hostile forces and anti-China disruptors, legislation under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law was repeatedly delayed. As a result, Hong Kong’s national security remained undefended, providing opportunities for internal and external hostile forces to orchestrate a series of anti-China, destabilizing activities.

China issues white paper on HKSAR safeguarding national security, move welcomed as coming at ‘exactly the right time’ - Global Times

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday morning, John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said the release of the white paper is “of great significance and has come at exactly the right time,” according to local media reports.



Lee said he had drawn three key understandings from the white paper – the struggle to safeguard national security in Hong Kong has never ceased, risks still exist, and constant vigilance is required; national security is a matter under the central authorities’ purview, and Hong Kong supports the implementation of the National Security Law at the national level; high-level security is needed to safeguard the development of the One Country, Two Systems endeavor.



The white paper delivers a stern warning to traitors who endanger national security, Lee said. Referring to the verdict in Jimmy Lai’s case, Lee noted that it shows Lai’s crimes were numerous and egregious, that he seriously harmed the interests of the HKSAR and the country, and that he shamelessly acted as a pawn of external forces. The ruling, he said, demonstrates justice being upheld.



The release of the white paper, shortly after the High Court of the HKSAR handed down a 20-year-imprisonment sentencing on anti-China instigator Jimmy Lai, carries clear significance in setting the record straight and articulate political and legal principles, thereby firmly rebutting unreasonable accusations from some West countries, a senior policy advisor in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) told the Global Times on Tuesday.

5. PBoC Q4 monetary policy report

Caixin - PBOC Details Coordinated Policy Playbook to Steer Credit

The People’s Bank of China detailed the mechanisms in its fourth-quarter monetary policy report released Tuesday, following a January directive from Premier Li Qiang to align fiscal and financial tools to lift domestic demand. The central bank outlined three main channels of cooperation: managing liquidity to support government bond issuance; pairing central-bank relending with fiscal interest subsidies; and sharing risk to encourage lending to private companies.



The explicit articulation of this “joint force” approach underscores Beijing’s growing reliance on targeted, structural tools rather than broad-based stimulus as it seeks to revive consumption and investment while containing debt risks.



A cornerstone of the strategy is the “relending plus fiscal interest subsidy” model, which expanded sharply in January. The PBOC raised the quota for equipment-upgrade relending by 400 billion yuan ($57.4 billion) to 1.2 trillion yuan and cut the interest rate to 1.25%, building on a program launched in April 2024. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance widened the scope of interest subsidies to cover fixed-asset loans for equipment upgrades and technology-innovation loans.

央行发布2025年第四季度中国货币政策执行报告_新浪财经_新浪网

From the summary of the PBoC Q4 report:



We will continue to implement a moderately loose monetary policy effectively. Promoting stable economic growth and a reasonable rebound in prices will be regarded as important considerations for monetary policy. We will grasp the intensity, rhythm, and timing of policy implementation based on domestic and international economic and financial conditions and market operations. We will flexibly and efficiently use various policy tools such as RRR cuts and interest rate cuts to maintain ample liquidity and relatively loose social financing conditions. We will guide the reasonable growth of financial aggregates and balanced credit delivery to ensure that the growth of social financing and money supply matches the expected targets for economic growth and overall price levels. We will further improve the interest rate regulation framework, strengthen the guidance of the central bank’s policy rates, perfect the market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism, leverage the role of the market interest rate pricing self-discipline mechanism, and strengthen the execution and supervision of interest rate policies to reduce bank liability costs and promote the low-level operation of integrated social financing costs. We will orderly expand the coverage of disclosing integrated financing costs for corporate loans. We will leverage the dual functions of monetary policy tools in terms of aggregate and structure, effectively implement various structural monetary policy tools, solidly perform the “five major articles” of finance, and strengthen financial support for key areas such as expanding internal demand, technological innovation, and small and medium-sized enterprises. We will adhere to a managed floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand with reference to a basket of currencies, maintain exchange rate flexibility, and allow the exchange rate to function as an automatic stabilizer for the macroeconomy and international balance of payments. We will strengthen expectations guidance, guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, and keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. We will expand and enrich the central bank’s macro-prudential and financial stability functions, improve the toolbox for macro-prudential and financial stability management, maintain financial market stability, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing systemic financial risks.



继续实施好适度宽松的货币政策。把促进经济稳定增长、物价合理回升作为货币政策的重要考量，根据国内外经济金融形势和金融市场运行情况，把握好政策实施的力度、节奏和时机。灵活高效运用降准降息等多种政策工具，保持流动性充裕和社会融资条件相对宽松，引导金融总量合理增长、信贷均衡投放，使社会融资规模、货币供应量增长同经济增长、价格总水平预期目标相匹配。进一步完善利率调控框架，强化央行政策利率引导，完善市场化利率形成传导机制，发挥市场利率定价自律机制作用，加强利率政策执行和监督，降低银行负债成本，促进社会综合融资成本低位运行。有序扩大明示企业贷款综合融资成本工作覆盖面。发挥好货币政策工具总量和结构双重功能，有效落实好各类结构性货币政策工具，扎实做好金融“五篇大文章”，加强对扩大内需、科技创新、中小微企业等重点领域的金融支持。坚持以市场供求为基础、参考一篮子货币进行调节、有管理的浮动汇率制度，保持汇率弹性，发挥汇率调节宏观经济和国际收支自动稳定器功能，强化预期引导，防范汇率超调风险，保持人民币汇率在合理均衡水平上的基本稳定。拓展丰富中央银行宏观审慎和金融稳定功能，完善宏观审慎和金融稳定管理工具箱，维护金融市场稳定，坚决守住不发生系统性金融风险的底线。

央行最新信号：物价呈现积极边际变化，将持续加强货币政策与财政政策的协调配合_金改实验室_澎湃新闻-The Paper

ThePaper:



Regarding the high-profile topic of monetary policy, the latest report proposes the continued implementation of a moderately loose monetary policy. It emphasizes making the promotion of stable economic growth and a reasonable recovery in prices important considerations. The intensity, pace, and timing of policy implementation will be managed based on domestic and international economic and financial situations and market operations. Various policy tools, such as reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts and interest rate cuts, will be used flexibly and efficiently to maintain ample liquidity and relatively loose social financing conditions. This aims to ensure that the growth of social financing and money supply matches the expected targets for economic growth and overall price levels...



备受关注的货币政策方面，最新货政报告提出要继续实施好适度宽松的货币政策。把促进经济稳定增长、物价合理回升作为货币政策的重要考量，根据国内外经济金融形势和金融市场运行情况，把握好政策实施的力度、节奏和时机。灵活高效运用降准降息等多种政策工具，保持流动性充裕和社会融资条件相对宽松，引导金融总量合理增长、信贷均衡投放，使社会融资规模、货币供应量增长同经济增长、价格总水平预期目标相匹配。



The report notes that a reasonable rebound in prices is a key consideration for monetary policy in the next stage. Price operations are showing positive changes.



报告在谈及下一阶段货币政策时指出，要把物价合理回升作为货币政策的重要考量。物价运行呈现积极变化。

6. Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service annual report

Chinese artificial intelligence distorts perceptions – Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service

China seeks to instill a distorted, self-serving world view in the Western information space.



One of the tools it uses to achieve this is DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence system that has spread rapidly across the world.



When discussing issues related to Estonia’s security, DeepSeek conceals key information and inserts Chinese propaganda into its answers...



Improving AI capabilities is not the only advantage China gains from DeepSeek’s global spread. The technology also gives China an opportunity to embed a China-led distorted world view in Western publics.



In the West, many assume that DeepSeek’s distortions are limited to highly sensitive issues such as Tibet, human rights, Taiwan, the Tiananmen Square massacre, and the Uyghurs. However, the reality is far more nuanced.

China and Russia – allies without a treaty – Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service

REVISIONISM



China’s Victory Day parade, held in Tiananmen Square in September 2025, along with the People’s Liberation Army anniversary events organised in Chinese embassies worldwide that summer, signal Beijing’s intention to promote an image of itself as the victor in the Second World War.



Russia has used narratives from the Second World War as a tool of influence for a quarter of a century; the emphasis on victory discourse is a relatively new trend in China’s foreign policy. This shift is likely linked to the sharp rise in China’s global ambitions ahead of Xi Jinping’s third term.



China views a victor’s image as a way to support its ambition to reshape the existing world order, believing it grants the country historical legitimacy to do so. To give global significance to its struggle against Japanese occupation, Chinese-language sources have started to reframe the historical narrative. The Second Sino-Japanese War is now described more broadly as a world war against fascism, with China presented as an anti-fascist force.



In constructing this victor’s image, Chinese historians and officials tend to downplay not only the contributions of the Western Allies but also those of the Soviet Union. However, Russia, which considers itself the Soviet Union’s legal successor, does not seem concerned by the portrayal. In fact, the Kremlin plays along with its valued partner. For instance, an entire passage condemning the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was removed from a Second World War brochure prepared for guests at Russia’s own Victory Day celebrations. One possible reason for this removal – given that Xi Jinping was the guest of honour – may have been the Kremlin’s desire not to undermine China’s narrative of victory by highlighting events that ultimately determined the end of the Sino-Japanese War.

Business, Economy and Trade

China tightens market oversight to create ‘slow bull’ momentum | Reuters As global capital trickles back toward China, policymakers are signalling they want growth without the froth, using tougher enforcement and cooling measures to slow the market’s pace in order to strengthen its appeal in the long term.

With fund managers now seeking to diversify away from dollar-heavy portfolios, Beijing’s calibrated approach could help reverse years of retreat when some investors even called the country “uninvestable”.

沪深北交易所推出优化再融资一揽子措施-经济参考网 _ 新华社《经济参考报》官方网站 The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing Stock Exchanges have pledged to step up support for listed companies’ refinancing plans, as part of a broader push to channel capital toward areas related to new quality productive forces. The exchanges said they will “pick the best out of the best,” with the goal of using raised funds toward “new sectors,” “new models” and “new technological areas” that align with the companies’ core businesses. At the same time, they said they would prevent blind investments across different sectors. For certain firms, the exchanges said they would shorten the minimum wait time under which they can rerefinance. Listed firms whose stock prices have dipped below the issue price 破发 will also be allowed to pursue refinancing through channels such as private placement, the issuance of convertible bonds and more. 此次一揽子措施还实施差异化安排，允许破发企业再融资。沪深北交易所方面明确，存在破发情形的上市公司，可以通过定增、发行可转债等方式合理融资，募集资金需投向主营业务。

Yicai - Deposit War Heats Up at Chinese Banks Ahead of Lunar New Year Chinese banks are ramping up efforts to compete for deposits ahead of the Spring Festival, with small and medium-sized lenders raising interest rates on select products while large banks rely on incentives rather than direct rate hikes, Yicai found. The competition reflects concerns that a wave of high-interest fixed deposits maturing in 2026 could flow elsewhere, although most industry insiders believe these funds will largely remain in the banking system or move into low-risk assets such as wealth management products, money market funds, and insurance rather than the stock market.

Yicai - China’s 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield Falls Below 1.8% for First Time in Three Months The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds has fallen below 1.8 percent for the first time since November, as traders price in growing expectations for monetary easing ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The 10-year treasury bond yield fell to 1.793 percent at the lowest point yesterday

China’s Bond Futures Positions Hit Record as Bullish Bets Surge - Bloomberg The number of open futures contracts tied to China’s 10‑year government bonds rose on Monday to 344,171, the highest since they started trading in 2015, according to exchange data. That’s a 46% jump since the beginning of the year, outpacing the 24% rise seen in all of 2025.

China’s major economic powerhouses contributed 62.2 pct to national growth in 2025-Xinhua China’s 10 top provincial regions by gross domestic product (GDP) accounted for 62.2 percent of the country’s overall economic growth in 2025, according to recent data released by all such regions. The 10 top-performing regions, including Guangdong, Jiangsu and Shandong, helped boost the national growth rate by 3.1 percentage points, the data shows.

多省份明确鼓励收购存量房，今年房地产工作重点明晰 Many local provincial governments have made stabilizing the real estate market a top priority in 2026, Yicai reported after reviewing local government work reports. Phrases such as “robustly stabilizing the real estate market,” “strengthening affordable housing,” “good homes” have appeared frequently in many local government work reports. Henan, Yunnan, Jiangsu, Shandong, Liaoning and Jilin are among the provinces that have said they would encourage the purchase of existing commercial homes to be turned into affordable housing. Many cities have also pledged to repair and renovate old homes and infrastructure as part of the broader urban renewal efforts.

Germany’s China Shock - by Noah Barkin

In the two decades leading up to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, German exports to China increased steadily, mirroring the expansion of the Chinese economy over the same period. Since 2020, however, Chinese growth rates and German exports have essentially decoupled due to rising Chinese competitiveness in core German manufacturing sectors, the localization of production in China by large German firms and import substitution policies from Beijing.

French advisers urges EU tariffs or weaker euro to counter China | Reuters

The European Union should consider either an unprecedented 30% across-the-board tariff on Chinese goods or a 30% depreciation of the euro against the renminbi to counter a flood of cheap imports, a French government strategy report said on Monday...



It was prepared by the Haut-Commissariat à la Stratégie et au Plan, a French government advisory body that reports directly to the prime minister and guides long-term public policy. The analysis found that sectors central to Europe’s industrial base, including cars, machine tools, chemicals and batteries, are now under direct threat, with a quarter of French exports and up to two-thirds of German production exposed to Chinese competition. The surge is being driven by higher-quality Chinese products and sustained cost advantages of 30% to 40%, according to consultations with European manufacturers.

Europe risks losing nascent green hydrogen industry to China, executives warn | Reuters Europe’s fledgling green hydrogen industry is urging the EU to introduce “made in Europe” requirements for public spending on the sector, warning that without support to scale up quickly, domestic producers risk being overtaken by Chinese rivals.

China’s car price war cost industry as much as $68bn in 3 years - Nikkei Asia A bruising price war in China’s auto market wiped out up to more than 471 billion yuan ($68 billion) in industrywide revenue over the past three years, a new research report estimates. Carmakers and dealers have borne enormous costs stemming from price cuts they offered between 2023 and 2025, according to the study published Monday by Li Yanwei, a member of the China Automobile Dealers Association.

VW’s Cupra Tavascan spared from EU duties on China-made EVs | Reuters The European Commission has approved a request by Volkswagen’s Cupra brand to free its Tavascan SUV coupe, which is made in China, from import tariffs in exchange for a minimum price and quota model, following months of intense discussions. The fully electric Tavascan has been subject to an extra 20.7% tariff on top of an existing 10% duty since the EU imposed fresh duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) in 2024.

China issues guidelines to boost low-altitude information and communication capacity-Xinhua Multiple Chinese authorities have jointly issued guidelines to bolster the information and communication sector, aiming to support the development of low-altitude infrastructure. The guidelines, which were released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and four other government departments, establish that ground mobile communication network coverage for low-altitude public air routes across the country should be no lower than 90 percent by 2027. // 五部门：到2027年全国低空公共航路地面移动通信网络覆盖率不低于90%-新华网

Yicai - Chief Economists Stay Positive on China’s Economy for Seventh Straight Month, Yicai Poll Shows The Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index came in at 50.2 for this month, according to a survey of 13 leading China-based chief economists. The index stood at 50.3 last month and 50 in December.

Caixin - Thailand Reclaims Top Spot for Chinese Tourists as Japan Loses Favor Roughly half of outbound flights on Sunday were destined for Southeast Asia, according to aviation data provider Flight Master. Among them, 157 round-trip flights operated between China and Thailand, the highest volume among all outbound routes. Over the week ending Sunday, China–Thailand routes averaged 148 flights per day, slightly above the same period last year but still below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Caixin In Depth: Chinese Automakers’ Need for Speed Comes With a Price In 2025, the number of new vehicle models released in the Chinese market hit a record of 167, up from 157 in 2024, according to a report released in December by CMB International. This year, the number is expected to reach 173.

上海小南国多家门店突然停业 | 联合早报

Lianhe Zaobao - Shanghai’s famous Benbang (local Shanghai style) cuisine brand, Xiao Nan Guo, has suddenly closed multiple stores and is suspected of absconding.



According to comprehensive reports from 21st Century Business Herald and Purple Cow News, since February, many consumers have discovered that multiple Xiao Nan Guo locations in Shanghai ceased operations without any warning.



The catering platform Dianping shows that Xiao Nan Guo stores in the Shanghai area are currently largely closed, while some stores in Wuxi, Zhuhai, and other regions remain in operation.

Caixin - U.K. Becomes First Foreign Country With Two Chinese-Owned Yuan Clearing Banks - Caixin Global China’s central bank said Monday that it has designated Bank of China Ltd.’s London branch as a yuan clearing bank in the U.K. The authorization was dated Jan. 29, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Beijing. The move adds to an existing arrangement under which Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s London branch has served as the U.K.’s first yuan clearing bank since 2014.

Chinese companies overtake US in Singapore investment - Financial Times The rise of businesses relocating to the city-state to avoid scrutiny often directed at China-based entities has become so prevalent in recent years that it has been labelled “Singapore-washing”. China accounted for just over half of Singapore’s total business expenditure in 2025, up from 15 per cent a year earlier, according to figures released by Singapore’s Economic Development Board on Monday.

中央财政支持传统村落保护 每个入选县补助标准5000万元-中新网 China is offering financial support for local counties to help them preserve traditional culture and buildings by improving infrastructure and developing relevant sectors, according to a notice jointly issued by the finance ministry and the housing watchdog. Each qualifying county will get 50 million from the central government, which can be used toward repairing old traditional buildings, developing local culture and customs, improving infrastructure in protected areas and more. The initiative will run from 2026 and 2028. The funds, however, can not be used for the so-called “image projects,” like ornamental landscaping or man-made scenery. 中央财政资金不得用于“栽盆景、搭风景”等形象工程，坚持不搞大拆大建，注重乡土味道，保留乡村风貌。

A Shift in Chinese Taste for Durian Throws Malaysian Farmers Into Turmoil - The New York Times The problem is not that Chinese buyers have lost interest in durian. In fact, the country’s seemingly insatiable appetite for the fruit has continued despite a downturn in the economy late last year. But China’s standards have shifted over the last year or so: No longer do most buyers want the frozen shipments that are Malaysia’s stock-in-trade. They want their fruit fresh.

Politics and Law

CCTV 赵乐际主持召开十四届全国人大常委会第六十一次委员长会议 决定十四届全国人大常委会第二十一次会议2月25日至26日在京举行

The 61st Chairperson’s Council meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) was held on the morning of the 10th at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chairman Zhao Leji presided over the meeting. The meeting decided that the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC will be held in Beijing from February 25 to 26.



十四届全国人大常委会第六十一次委员长会议10日上午在北京人民大会堂举行。赵乐际委员长主持会议。会议决定，十四届全国人大常委会第二十一次会议2月25日至26日在北京举行。



The Chairperson’s Council suggested that the 21st session of the Standing Committee deliberate on the draft Social Assistance Law, the State Council’s motion to deliberate on the draft amendment to the Certified Public Accountants Law, and the motion to deliberate on the draft Law on National Fire and Rescue Personnel. It also suggested deliberating on the draft work report of the NPC Standing Committee, the Chairperson’s Council’s motion to deliberate on the draft agenda for the Fourth Session of the 14th NPC, the motion to deliberate on the draft list of the Presidium and Secretary-General for the Fourth Session of the 14th NPC, and the motion to deliberate on the draft list of non-voting delegates for the Fourth Session of the 14th NPC. Additionally, the session should deliberate on the NPC Standing Committee’s draft report on the clean-up of laws and opinions on handling relevant laws and decisions, as well as the report by the NPC Standing Committee’s Credentials Committee regarding the qualifications of individual representatives and relevant appointment and removal cases.



委员长会议建议，常委会第二十一次会议审议社会救助法草案，审议国务院关于提请审议注册会计师法修正草案的议案、关于提请审议国家消防救援人员法草案的议案，审议全国人大常委会工作报告稿，审议委员长会议关于提请审议十四届全国人大四次会议议程草案的议案、关于提请审议十四届全国人大四次会议主席团和秘书长名单草案的议案、关于提请审议十四届全国人大四次会议列席人员名单草案的议案，审议全国人大常委会关于法律清理工作情况和有关法律和决定处理意见的报告稿，审议全国人大常委会代表资格审查委员会关于个别代表的代表资格的报告和有关任免案等。

Caixin - Former Zhejiang Party Chief Placed Under Investigation for Corruption

On Tuesday, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission said Yi Lianhong, deputy chairperson of the Financial and Economic Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), is suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the party’s standard euphemism for corruption. He is undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation...



In May 2004, at 44, he moved from academia into government as party secretary of Yueyang in Hunan. Local reports at the time highlighted his push to expand the Yueyang Tower scenic area, a long-stalled project that involved relocating more than 1,300 households and over 100 work units. Media said demolition of more than 200,000 square meters was completed in about 100 days without disputes, expanding the site from 73 mu (about 4.9 hectares) to more than 650 mu.



In retrospect, Yi’s years in Hunan have been shadowed by later corruption cases involving former colleagues and subordinates. Peng Guofu, who worked under Yi in Yueyang and later became head of Hunan’s science and technology department, received a suspended death sentence in May 2025 for taking more than 134 million yuan ($18.6 million) in bribes. Other officials tied to Yi’s tenure in Yueyang and later in Changsha have also been jailed on graft charges.



While serving as party secretary of Changsha, Yi cultivated a public image of probity.

易炼红落马的台前幕后_凤凰网 Economic Observer on Yi Lianhong. Excerpt:

Several insiders familiar with Yi Lianhong told the Economic Observer reporter that, at least during his tenure as Secretary of the Changsha Municipal Committee, “Yi Lianhong wantonly promoted trusted followers, indulged his family members, and at the same time excluded colleagues and cracked down on dissidents.”



熟悉易炼红的数位知情者告诉经济观察报记者，至少在任长沙市委书记期间，“易炼红就大肆提拔亲信，放纵家人，同时排斥同僚，打击异己。”



Yi Lianhong’s son, Yi Shiwei, once worked at a provincial state-controlled financial enterprise in Hunan. People in Hunan’s political and business circles who have interacted with Yi Shiwei told the Economic Observer reporter that Yi Shiwei was flamboyant and high-profile, and was regarded as one of the “Seven Young Masters” in Hunan officialdom. Moreover, Yi Shiwei used his father’s influence to seize projects, “easily obtaining bonuses from those projects that often exceeded tens of millions of yuan.”



易炼红之子易世威，曾在湖南一家省属国有控股金融企业工作。与易世威有交集的湖南政商界人士向经济观察记者，易世威为人张扬高调，被视为湖南官场“七公子”之一。而且，易世威利用乃父的影响力，攫取项目，“轻轻松松从那些项目中获得的奖金，动辄超过千万元”。



The fact that Yi Shiwei obtained huge “bonuses” from projects was also confirmed by a senior executive of the group company he worked for.



易世威从项目中获取巨额“奖金”的情况，也得到了其所在集团公司一位高级管理者的证实

September 2024 - Hunan Province Finance Chief Is Killed in Home Invasion - Bloomberg

The finance chief of China’s central Hunan province fell to her death from her high-rise residential building during a suspected armed home invasion, police said on Friday.



Liu Wenjie, director of the Hunan finance administration, dropped from her 13th-floor apartment balcony on Thursday along with a 35-year-old male suspect who also died, according to the police department in Changsha, the provincial capital city. Forensic evidence indicated fighting took place on the balcony, police said.



The second alleged perpetrator, a 31-year-old man, also fell to his death when he attempted to flee the scene by sliding to a lower floor using knotted curtains, the police said.

Comment: The nurder case that may have let to Yi’s downfall

Caixin - Beijing’s Dragnet Tightens on Military-Industrial Complex as Another Official Falls The Supreme People’s Procuratorate said Tuesday that Zhang Jianhua, the former deputy director of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, or SASTIND, faces charges of bribery and utilizing his influence to accept illicit payments. The case has been transferred to the Dazhou Intermediate People’s Court in the southwestern province of Sichuan for trial.

内蒙古党委原书记孙绍骋被罢免内蒙古人大代表_政经频道_财新网 Caixin - Twelve days after the official announcement of his fall from grace, Sun Shaocheng, the former Secretary of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee, has been removed from his position as a deputy to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region People’s Congress.

人事观察｜中央密集空降省委组织部长 中联部李明祥履新吉林_政经频道_财新网 Caixin - Personnel Watch: Central Authorities Intensively Appoint Provincial Organization Ministers; Li Mingxiang of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Moves to Jilin

Caixin - China Names New Security Chief for Strategic Xinjiang Region - Caixin Global A veteran administrator with experience managing China’s border trade and energy hubs has been named the top security official for the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Wang Gang, 52, has been appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of the Xinjiang Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission. He has assumed the role previously held by Deputy Party Secretary Chen Mingguo, who had been managing the portfolio concurrently.

陈文清在河南调研时表示 以人民为中心 忠诚履职担当 守护新春佳节万家平安-新华网 Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, conducted a research trip in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, from the 9th to the 10th. While visiting and extending greetings to primary-level political and legal police officers, he stated that political and legal organs must adhere to a people-centered approach and establish a firm bottom-line thinking. They should perform their duties loyally and act with responsibility. With a constant sense of responsibility and the decisiveness to ensure every matter is handled properly, they must implement all Spring Festival security measures meticulously and thoroughly. They should use their heart, passion, and strength to maintain social safety and stability, guarding the peace and reunion of every family. 新华社郑州2月10日电 中共中央政治局委员、中央政法委书记陈文清9日至10日在河南郑州调研并看望慰问基层政法干警时表示，政法机关要坚持以人民为中心，树牢底线思维，忠诚履职、担当作为，以“时时放心不下”的责任感和“事事心中有底”的行动力，把春节安保各项措施抓实抓细抓到位，用心用情用力维护社会安全稳定、守护万家平安团圆。。

Foreign and Defense Affairs

Transcript:



Speaker: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent



The U.S.-China relationship now is in a very comfortable place, we are going to be rivals but um... we want the rivalry to be fair. We do not wanna decouple from China, but we need to de-risk. When I talked about at the beginning, when I talk about our two G20 initiatives, the first is growth, but then the second is retaking sovereignty in strategic industries, whether it’s critical minerals, whether it’s semiconductors, uh... medicines that the U.S., as we saw during COVID, was very dependent on China for medical supplies.



So I think we can have a very productive relationship, but we’re always gonna be competitors. And I’m of the view that competition makes you better, keeps you from stagnating. And I’m convinced that the U.S. is winning the AI race; we have the technological lead. But in the long run, China must rebalance. I think we’re probably gonna see the IMF Article 4 announcement come out, and uh... we will also see, I think, at the G7, global rebalancing will be a top topic. But the world cannot have a situation where China persistently runs a 1 trillion dollar trade surplus. That’s just not possible. Thank you.

Newly Unbound, Trump Weighs More Nuclear Arms and Underground Tests - The New York Times

Mr. DiNanno said the U.S. government knew that China had conducted “nuclear explosive tests” it sought to conceal. He specifically pointed to one on June 22, 2020, toward the end of Mr. Trump’s first term.



The main global network that seeks to monitor adherence to the test ban said in a recent statement that it had detected no test explosion on that date. And American officials say that over the past five years, American intelligence experts have debated whether or not the Chinese government actually conducted the test. But Mr. DiNanno expressed no doubt.



“DiNanno’s comments surprised me,” said Terry C. Wallace, a former director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory who long studied China’s program of nuclear experimentation. “They had no caveats” rooted in the field’s uncertainties, he said.

Japan Election Shows Beijing’s Pressure Tactics Can Backfire - WSJ “Takaichi certainly deserves high marks for standing up to China and in doing so, reminding others the true nature of China. No other country has backed China in this vitriol against Japan, thereby making China look like the provocateur that it is,” said Jeffrey Hornung, Japan lead at Rand, a California-based nonprofit research group known mainly for its work on defense. The episode isn’t over and Chinese pressure is expected to continue. A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that the election changes nothing and that Beijing is still seeking a retraction from Takaichi of what it describes as her “erroneous “remarks over Taiwan

Takaichi claims ‘strategic relationship of mutual benefit’ with China unchanged; What Japanese PM should do is to truly reflect on mistakes: Chinese expert - Global Times

The Chinese expert said Takaichi has not abandoned her intention to visit the notorious Yasukuni Shrine. Despite knowing full well that neighboring countries would strongly oppose it, she has tried to “argue” that she is merely seeking to “create a favorable environment” for such a visit.



However, Xiang also pointed out that her rhetoric on the notorious Yasukuni Shrine this time differed from her previous statements, as she introduced a new precondition that she must obtain the understanding of allied and neighboring countries. “It appears more like a way to give herself an excuse — or an exit — for potentially not paying a visit,” Xiang believed.

Claiming to seek dialogue while engaging in confrontation is not dialogue anyone would accept: FM spokesperson on Takaichi’s China-related claim - Global Times Claiming to seek dialogue while busy engaging in confrontation is not dialogue that anyone would accept, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, when asked to comment on claims made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a day earlier that she is open to dialogue with China and that the two sides will continue to exchange views.

Japan is retracing evil path of militarism: Defense Spokesperson - China Military

“Various signs indicate that Japan’s right-wing forces are deliberately attempting to challenge the post-war international order from multiple aspects including military, public opinion and law,” said Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.



It is reported that Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) should be recognized in Japan’s constitution, hoping to redefine the JSDF as a “powerful organization” through constitutional amendment.



The Chinese defense spokesperson pointed out that for a long time, by resorting to the so-called “interpretation” of its constitution, the Japanese government has been constantly breaking through the “exclusively defense-oriented” principle, lifting the ban on collective self-defense, vigorously developing offensive weapons and equipment under the pretext of “defense”, and dressing its “remilitarization” in the garb of hypocritical “rule of law”.

China Coast Guard vessel formation conducts patrol in Diaoyu Dao - China Military On February10, 2026, China Coast Guard vessel formation 2503 conducted a patrol in the territorial waters of China’s Diaoyu Dao. The patrol was a rights protection operation carried out by CCG in accordance with the law.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on February 10, 2026_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

CCTV: How does China view the current China-Hungary relationship? What is China’s expectation for Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit?



Lin Jian: Hungary is China’s all-weather comprehensive strategic partner in Europe. During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Hungarian leaders and hold talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó for an in-depth exchange of views on our bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. China stands ready to work with Hungary to implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of our two countries, deepen strategic communication, expand practical cooperation, and work for sustained and steady progress in growing China-Hungary relations and China-EU relations.

Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends Iran’s National Day Reception_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Miao Deyu extended congratulations on Iran’s National Day and stated that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran has achieved significant progress. The year 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of China-Iran diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran. China is ready to work with Iran to implement the common understandings reached by the heads of state and promote greater development of friendly cooperation between the two countries. As the world today is undergoing both changes and turbulence, China is ready to work with all parties, including Iran, to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism and hegemony, reject the use of force to exert pressure on other countries, and jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core.

Remarks by H.E. Wang Yi at the Opening Session Of APEC 2026 First Senior Officials’ Meeting_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

On the critical question of our time—“Where should Asia-Pacific development be headed?”—President Xi Jinping has pointed the way forward: stay true to APEC’s founding mission of promoting economic growth and improving people’s lives, champion open development where everyone shares opportunities and emerges a winner, promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and build an Asia-Pacific community.



To achieve this goal, first, we should build a prosperous and stable Asia-Pacific. History tells us that upholding the postwar international order and the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter is the very foundation of prosperity and stability in our region and the wider world. This lesson is especially valuable today and deserves to be dearly cherished. The Asia-Pacific owes its success to a peaceful and stable environment, as well as to our commitment to ride the wave of economic globalization and advance regional economic integration. We should follow the “APEC Way” by building consensus through consultation, handling differences properly, and keeping regional cooperation on the right track. We should uphold the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, focus on practical cooperation, deepen convergence of interests, and achieve shared prosperity.

China and India seek reset in talks, but old fault lines remain | South China Morning Post

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who was in the country for the Brics Sherpa Meeting from February 8 to 10.



The two sides’ readouts of the meeting, however, revealed a persistent gap in how the neighbours continue to frame their relationship.



While Beijing appeared to promote a vision of “partnership” aimed at drawing New Delhi closer, India remained focused on practical and incremental stabilisation, reflecting lingering mistrust after the 2020 border clashes and India’s need to balance ties with both China and an increasingly transactional United States.

China acknowledges India’s UNSC bid, says it ‘understands and respects’ New Delhi’s aspirations

A senior Chinese official on Monday said Beijing understands and respects India’s aspirations for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, a significant statement amid cautious efforts by both sides to stabilise bilateral ties after years of strain. This marks a notable rhetorical shift from Beijing’s long-standing posture on India’s global ambitions.



According to an official readout, China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu conveyed the position during talks with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on February 10. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Sherpa Meeting being hosted by India.



“China understands and respects India’s aspirations for UNSC membership,” Ma told Misri, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Philippines should stop unscrupulous political manipulation and self-directed farce at sea: Defense Spokesperson - China Military

Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), made the remarks at a press briefing in response to recent remarks regarding the so-called New Hero-Fisherfolk initiative.



The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson reportedly said that in order to advance the so-called New Hero-Fisherfolk initiative, the PCG had deployed vessels and aircraft to provide security for the Philippine fishing boats operating near Huangyan Dao, protecting the Philippines’ sovereign rights and the livelihoods of its fishermen.



“Huangyan Dao is part of China’s territory and has never been within the limits of Philippine territory,” said Spokesperson Jiang.

Manila Bulletin - PH appoints first maritime affairs spox The Philippine government has installed its first-ever spokesperson for maritime affairs to ensure sea disputes are managed diplomatically in public amid the reported appeal of the country’s top diplomat to tone down South China Sea rhetoric being made by Filipino officials.

Designations of Palau’s Senate President and Marshall Islands’ Former Mayor for Involvement in Significant Corruption - United States Department of State The Department of State is publicly designating Palau Senate President Hokkons Baules for his involvement in significant corruption on behalf of China-based actors. In addition, the Department is publicly designating Anderson Jibas, former mayor of the Kili/Bikini/Ejit community in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, for his involvement in significant corruption and misappropriation of U.S. provided funds during his time in public office. These actions render Baules, Jibas, and their immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into United States. Baules abused his public position by accepting bribes in exchange for providing advocacy and support for government, business, and criminal interests from China. His actions constituted significant corruption and adversely affected U.S. interests in Palau.

Office of Public Affairs | Justice Department Files Action to Protect National Security by Enforcing President’s Order of Chinese Company’s Divestment from U.S. Company | United States Department of Justice Yesterday, the United States filed a complaint under section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to enforce a presidential order prohibiting Suirui Group’s acquisition, through Suirui International, of California-based Jupiter Systems and compelling Suirui to divest from Jupiter Systems. On July 8, 2025, the President issued the Order based on his findings that the transaction “threatens to impair the national security of the United States.” This is the first such action ever filed in federal district court...According to the Complaint, in 2020, Suirui Group, a Chinese company, through its Hong Kong subsidiary Suirui International, acquired all of Jupiter Systems, which provides video communications hardware and software to commercial and U.S. Government customers.

Central District of California | Political Operative Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Acting as Covert Agent of People’s Republic of China | United States Department of Justice A San Bernardino County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including while serving as the campaign advisor for a political candidate who was elected to the city council of a Southern California city. Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, of Chino Hills, was sentenced by United States District Judge R. Gary Klausner. Sun pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government..

China “Just Not There Yet” On H-20 Stealth Bomber: Global Strike Command’s Top General The head of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has downplayed the current significance of Chinese efforts to develop new long-range strike aircraft with more global reach. He said that China remains, at best, a regional bomber force, though it continues to “aggressively” pursue new capabilities in this regard, like the long-awaited H-20 stealth bomber.

Year of the Horse-themed ‘Nihao! China’ buses debut in London - ECNS Fifty “Nihao! China” Year of the Horse-themed double-decker buses began operating across central London on Monday, adding a festive Chinese New Year touch to the city as part of the UK’s “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations. The bus designs center on the “Nihao! China,” complemented by the official “Happy Chinese New Year” logo and auspicious Horse Year motifs symbolizing vitality and progress.

Taiwan

‘Impossible’: Taiwan pushes back against Washington’s 40% chip supply relocation goal - CNBC Taiwan has told Washington that its proposal to move 40% of the island’s semiconductor supply chain to the U.S. was “impossible,” Taipei’s top tariff trade negotiator said in an interview. Speaking on a local television broadcast Sunday, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said she had made it clear to Washington that the country’s semiconductor ecosystem, built over decades, could not simply be relocated.

Tech and Media

Nvidia must live with guardrails around its AI chip sales to China, Lutnick says | Reuters “The license terms are very detailed. They’ve been worked out together with the State Department, and those terms Nvidia must live with,” he said. When asked if he trusted the Chinese to abide by restrictions on the use of the chips, known as the H200, Lutnick deferred to President Donald Trump.

Caixin - ByteDance Joins Alibaba, Tencent in Lunar New Year AI Giveaway War On Tuesday, ByteDance unveiled a marketing campaign for Doubao, its flagship generative AI application, featuring cash giveaways and more than 100,000 prizes during the nationally televised Spring Festival Gala on Feb. 16, Chinese New Year’s Eve. Rewards include robots, cars and other high-value items. A person familiar with the matter said ByteDance has earmarked nearly 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) for its broader AI push in 2026. The spending covers development of the Doubao large language model, expansion of application use cases, and its subsidiary Volcano Engine’s exclusive AI cloud partnership with the gala.

AI unlocks new vitality for 2026 Chinese Spring Festival consumption | Xinhua

On Feb. 2, Alibaba’s Qwen App launched a 3-billion-yuan (about 431 million U.S. dollars) “Spring Festival Treat Plan,” partnering with several other apps including Taobao Flash Shopping, Freshippo and Tmall to offer cash rewards and free purchase opportunities.



This initiative aims to cultivate user reliance on AI for daily requirements, eliminating the need for app-switching and providing one-stop services, according to Zheng Sishou, a product owner of Qwen App.



“Qianwen App aims to foster the habit of users turning to AI for assistance through substantial financial investment,” said Zheng.



Competitors like Tencent and Baidu have joined the trend. Tencent’s Yuanbao App is distributing 1 billion yuan in red envelopes, while Baidu’s Ernie Bot offers 500 million yuan in rewards until March 12.



These campaigns highlight a strategic push to capture user traffic and tap into spending potential, industry experts say.

🤺China’s Three Kingdoms in AI: ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent Battle for Their Destiny LatePost, my favorite Chinese business media (reminiscent of The Information), recently published a viral piece documenting the latest AI developments at these three companies. Below is the full translation, assisted with Claude’s assistance and reviewed for accuracy.

Caixin - ByteDance Unveils New AI Video Model, Sparking Rally in Chinese Tech Stocks

The debut of “Seedance 2.0” marks a significant technical leap for the TikTok owner as it intensifies its rivalry with Kuaishou Technology in the generative AI space, though the advancement has immediately sounded alarms regarding potential deepfakes and the unauthorized use of user data for training.



Available on ByteDance’s Jimeng platform, the new model has exceeded user expectations by generating lifelike human movements and automatically synthesizing audio to match the video. According to the product website, Seedance 2.0 features enhanced multi-shot storytelling capabilities, ensuring precise synchronization between character dialogue, environmental sound effects, and visuals across both solo and group scenes.

Sharing Travel on X: “This world is undergoing disruptive changes. This is a video produced by Seedance 2.0, which only takes half a day and may cost 1USD.😲 Seedance is the AI video production launched by Tiktok Company

Comment: Sharing a ByteDance AI generated video of PRC troops killing Americans and taking over a base is an interesting way to promote travel to China. Seedance might need more guardrails?

Caixin - Alibaba Unveils Robot ‘Brain,’ Raising Stakes in Embodied AI Race The Damo Academy on Tuesday released RynnBrain along with seven open-source models, including a 30-billion-parameter Mixture-of-Experts version. Alibaba said the system outperforms global rivals such as Google’s Gemini Robotics ER 1.5, posting record results across 16 benchmarks by enabling robots to develop spatiotemporal memory and spatial reasoning.

Billionaire Johnson’s VC Fund Is Said to Shelve Sale of 40 China Tech Firms - Bloomberg Eight Roads, a venture capital firm backed by Fidelity Investments’ billionaire Johnson family, has shelved plans to sell its holdings in dozens of Chinese technology companies as geopolitical factors become less of a hurdle and valuations improve, according to people familiar with the matter.

Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History

China’s Food Delivery Empire: Convenience at a Cost Among the many hazards, “ghost takeout” (幽灵外卖) restaurants have drawn particular scrutiny from regulators. These are delivery-only operations with no dine-in service, or establishments that have long since closed yet still appear active on major platforms. They are, in effect, petri dishes for food-safety violations.

Eileen Gu speaks up for Olympic spirits after US president’s slams on athlete amid US political division - Global Times Eileen Gu, the two-time Olympic gold medalist competing for Team China, said Monday that the spillover of US domestic political issues into the Games “runs contrary to everything the Olympics should be,” after she was asked the issue that US President Donald Trump branded US freestyle skier Hunter Hess a “real loser” for saying he felt “a little hard” to represent his country amid America’s tense and divisive political climate.

Energy, Environment, Science and Health

China Steps Up Carbon Reporting for Airlines, Copper, Petrochemicals - Bloomberg

The Chinese environment ministry has asked petrochemicals plants, copper smelters, airlines and other heavy polluters to report their emissions, a key step to expanding the nation’s carbon market.



Companies with emissions equivalent to at least 26,000 tons of CO2 must submit their data for last year by the end of March, the ministry said in a notice released on Monday. Other sectors subject to the mandatory reporting requirement include chemicals, glass and papermaking.



The world’s biggest emitter is pushing to enlarge carbon trading across a new batch of industries by 2027.

From baseload to flexibility: How coal’s role in China is changing | Ember China is shifting its coal fleet from baseload generation to flexibility support, with full retrofitting expected by 2027; continued market reforms and the growth of clean flexibility are essential to a renewable-dominant grid.

China to invest 5 trillion yuan in power grid over next 5 years - China Daily China is set to pour a record-high 5 trillion yuan ($722 billion) into its power grid over the next five years, a massive investment in new infrastructure designed to eliminate renewable energy bottlenecks and propel the nation toward its 2030 carbon peak goal. The substantial capital injection will also serve as a vital macroeconomic ballast to stabilize national growth and accelerate industrial modernization, said industry experts and company executives.

Caixin - Innovent Deepens Eli Lilly Tie-Up With Potential $8.9 Billion Drug Deal Chinese biotech upstart Innovent Biologics Inc. has deepened its long-standing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co., securing a $350 million upfront payment in a deal to develop new drugs with a potential value of up to $8.9 billion. Hong Kong–listed Innovent announced the strategic partnership Sunday. Under the agreement, Innovent will lead research and development of innovative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases — from discovery through completion of Phase 2 clinical trials — on the Chinese mainland, according to a company filing.

China Could Lift Coal Output This Year Due to Indonesian Curbs - Bloomberg The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association cut its forecast for the country’s imports of the fossil fuel to 465 million tons in 2026, it said in a statement on Monday. That’s down from a projection of 480 million tons about three weeks ago.