Xi's comments at the 9.3 events; Nuclear triad; Trump watched the parade
China displayed its strategic nuclear triad for the first time
Xi Jinping - Today, humanity again faces choices: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win–win cooperation or zero-sum rivalry. The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress, remain committed to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the peoples of all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Xi’s comments at September 3 events - The Wednesday parade was sobering. In his speech ahead of inspecting the troops, Xi said:
The Chinese nation is a great nation unafraid of coercion [不畏强暴], committed to self-reliance and self-strengthening. Back then, in the life-and-death contest between justice and evil, light and darkness, progress and reaction, the Chinese people, united in hatred of the enemy, rose up in resistance—fighting for the survival of the country, for national rejuvenation, and for the cause of human justice. Today, humanity again faces choic…