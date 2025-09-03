Xi Jinping - Today, humanity again faces choices: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win–win cooperation or zero-sum rivalry. The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress, remain committed to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the peoples of all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi’s comments at September 3 events - The Wednesday parade was sobering. In his speech ahead of inspecting the troops, Xi said: