1. Xi comments on reports from his subordinates - The top propaganda reporting Wednesday was on Xi’s comments “after reading through the annual work reports of senior Party officials recently submitted to the CPC Central Committee and to the general secretary”. Xi commented that “it is necessary to…calmly respond to the challenges brought by changes in domestic and international situations 要…沉着应对国内外形势变化带来的挑战”. That language was not in his comments last year on the reports for the year 2023, so I take that as another sign of preparing for possible Trump-related stress and volatility. The February Politburo meeting should take place Thursday or Friday and the agenda should signal key themes at the National People’s Congress that starts next week.

2. Shape the inevitable trend of reunification of the motherland 塑造祖国必然统一大势 - The 2025 Taiwan Work Conference met Tuesday and Wednesday. Wang Huning attended and gave a speech, Wang Yi presided over the meeting. The …