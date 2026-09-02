In this issue:

Xi’s Egypt visit G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting Bond issuance for rest of the year EU-China trade

The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health - Jobs and Events

Today’s top items:

1. Xi’s Egypt visit - Xi has completed his state visit to Egypt. The two countries signed “cooperation documents concerning the Belt and Road, artificial intelligence, trade and economic ties, and industrial and supply-chain cooperation…[and] issued the Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Arab Republic of Egypt on Further Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, which I have translated here.

According to the Xinhua readout of his meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi, Xi called for “building a new Middle East security architecture” and called on “major countries outside t…