Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi’s FOCAC bilaterals - Xi has so far had over a dozen meetings with African leaders in town for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation that opens Wednesday. Xi will give a speech at the event and he will likely reiterate many of the themes from his June speech at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. So far the PRC has announced the “elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership with Malawi, Chad and Mauritania” and an elevation of ties with Nigeria to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. The September 3rd and 4th People’s Daily front pages are all Xi and his meetings: