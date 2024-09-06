Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi’s promises in his FOCAC speech - In his speech at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Xi said that "Modernization is an inalienable right of all countries. But the Western approach to it has inflicted immense sufferings on developing countries...China and Africa's joint pursuit of modernization will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South, and open a new chapter in our drive for a community with a shared future for mankind." He announced ten "partnership actions", in mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihoods, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, green development and common security, and said the ten actions would be funded by RMB360 billion yuan of financial support through the next three years, consisting of a RMB210 billion yuan of credit line, RMB80 billion yuan of assistance in v…